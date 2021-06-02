The attention on Frisco’s City Council runoff election has bled over into the city’s legislative affairs as city officials respond to a social media statement from the Frisco Firefighters Association.
A letter signed by the association’s executive board, which includes President Matthew Sapp, was published on Facebook and Twitter just after 9 p.m. May 26.
The letter, which was posted on Facebook as a “response” to Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Angelia Pelham, the City Council Place 3 candidate Cheney has endorsed, said the association had communicated which issues negatively affected its members, and that most of those issues had gone unnoticed or unchanged by the city. The association has endorsed Jennifer White for the Place 3 seat, and the association repeated that endorsement in its letter.
“We can no longer approach politics the same way we have in the past,” the association’s letter stated. “If supporting the same candidate repeatedly produces no results, then we must support different candidates.”
The letter ended with an allegation that Cheney had attempted to kill a Texas House bill that the association said would protect injured first responders across the state. City Manager George Purefoy has since stated that the allegation is “not factual.”
In a Facebook post published that same night, Cheney said the city’s legislative committee, which includes City Council Members Shona Huffman, Brian Livingston and Will Sowell, reviews bills and sends recommendations for letters of support. Cheney said one letter, which was sent to the offices of Frisco’s Texas senators on May 12, never made it to his desk.
“There was a communication error within our committee and an old letter was sent without even my knowledge or review,” Cheney stated. “When the mistake was found it was corrected within 20 minutes. I personally called Representative Jared Patterson that night to tell him we would review our procedures to make sure that error never happened again. I also responded to Mr. Sapp, President of the Association, that we would write a letter for him to use to clarify Frisco’s position. I also gave Mr. Sapp the procedures if he wanted to present to our legislative committee to support the bill. I am not sure if he did as I have not seen any follow up.”
Huffman, Livingston and Sowell also took to Facebook the night of May 26 to confirm that the letter had been sent in error.
In the comments section of his Facebook post, Cheney has said that city staff have his electronic signature.
“Hundreds of documents go out with my signature every week,” Cheney stated in a comment. “This was the first city staff error we have ever had and was immediately corrected.”
Cheney said the city works with Hillco, a public and government affairs consulting firm, to write letters of support for and against bills and that the letters are all reviewed by the committee.
“There are many things drafted that are never adopted by council,” Cheney stated in a comment. “This one never even got to me prior to being sent and was not approved even by the legislative committee.”
The letter sent in error on May 12 was also dated April 20, which Cheney said was part of the error.
A May 28 message signed by City Manager George Purefoy echoed that the letter had been mistakenly sent and stated that within 25 minutes of it being sent, Frisco city staff were aware of the error and called the offices to let them know. After that, Purefoy stated, Cheney sent a letter of clarification on May 13 to both offices and to Patterson.
"I am writing on behalf of the HB 2242,” the clarification letter stated. “The city of Frisco takes no position on this bill. On May 12, I sent an opposition letter to your staff regarding HB 2242. This letter reflected an out of date position. Within 25 minutes after the letter was sent, city staff sent another email asking your staff to disregard the letter and followed up with a phone call to discuss the same. We apologize for any confusion this has caused."
Purefoy added that it seemed the bill had been caught at the end of the session deadline for Texas Senate action.
“The Frisco City Council and the city of Frisco have always proudly ‘stood’ with our Frisco Firefighters,” Purefoy stated. “To suggest otherwise is not accurate. Rest assured their safety — and the safety of all our employees — is something we take seriously,” Purefoy stated.
