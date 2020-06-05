On his 36th birthday, Stephen Friar walked with an estimated over 2,000 people along Eldorado Parkway.
His four children were with him, joining a peaceful protest that convened exactly one week after the death of George Floyd.
“Dad, this is a pretty good birthday present, huh?” his son said at one point.
“Yeah, it is,” Friar responded.
Friar, who is the varsity boy’s head basketball coach at Liberty High School, heard about the protest from a former player who had posted about it on social media. When he and his wife were discussing how to spend the day, Friar’s main wish was to attend.
He saw students, former students and coworkers, and he walked alongside Mayor Jeff Cheney. He remembers hearing chants of George Floyd’s name and seeing support from the sidelines.
“If they weren't marching they were passing out waters,” he said. “If they weren't passing out waters, they were giving high fives and honking their horns. So there was a whole lot of support.”
It all gave him an intense sense of pride, he said.
“There were people of all ages, all races coming together and walking,” he said, “and just seeing that pride in each other, seeing that pride in the community that we're in, led me to think and hope that we're going to have better days ahead.”
The protest is one of multiple that have occurred in the DFW area since Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes without moving. Similar gatherings have been carried out in Plano and Carrollton.
After the death of Ahmaud Arbery, Friar wrote a letter to his sons. He shared it on social media after the death of George Floyd.
“You see, son, having to have the ‘Racism in some people still exists’ talk with you is heartbreaking,” he wrote. “I’m sure it was heartbreaking for my dad and his dad before him. My heart breaks writing this letter especially when your mom, the rest of our family, and I try to teach fundamentals of being a good man.”
Five days later, he and his family joined Monday’s peaceful protest. His daughter had made her own sign.
Friar said he sees recent events as a catalyst. For him, it’s about being on the same team.
“Just like in basketball or football, any sport, all the members of the team have to be doing their role in order for the team to be successful,” he said. “We're all fighting for the same things. We all want the same things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.