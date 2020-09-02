The Frisco Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 7000 block of Rainbow Falls Drive on Tuesday evening.
The fire occurred during a thunderstorm, and the department’s Fire Prevention Division has listed the cause of the fire as an act of nature from a lightning strike, according to a department press release.
Frisco Dispatch was notified of the house fire at 5:02 p.m., and Frisco Fire Department units arrived at 5:09 p.m.
“When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a single-family residence,” the press release stated.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 5:32 p.m. The home’s second floor and attic space took heavy fire damage, but no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, the press release stated.
The residents were displaced as a result of the fire, said Jake Leeper, battalion chief with the Frisco Fire Department.
The house fire occurred two days after Frisco firefighters responded to two house fires that were reported within minutes of each other. Firefighters were notified of one fire at 5:29 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Round Prairie Lane and another at 5:57 a.m. in the 5100 block of Promise Land Drive, according to a social media post from the Frisco Firefighters Association.
Kyle Mills, deputy chief with the Frisco Fire Department, said the two fires are under investigation but occurred during a Sunday storm. Residents of both homes reported their houses were struck by lightning.
The families of both homes are temporarily displaced, Mills said.
