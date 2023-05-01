The countdown is on for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco.
Since the initial announcement that the awards would be coming to Frisco on May 11, the academy has added to the slate of programming that will be taking place during the second week of May in Frisco. That includes a “Country Kickoff at The Star” scheduled for 3-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 and 10. The event, a two-day music and entertainment festival, is free and open to the public. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, photo opportunities, ACM merchandise and more. It will also include performances by up-and-coming country music artists, including some ACM award nominees.
On Monday, May 1, the academy announced the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff event, which includes ACM award nominees MacKenzie Porter, Dylan Scott, Caitlyn Smith, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.
The event will also feature up-and-coming artists Chayce Beckham, Chapel Hart, Hannah Ellis, Tiera Kennedy, Corey Kent, Randall King, Erin Kinsey, Chase Matthew, Neon Union, Catie Offerman, Frank Ray, Josh Ross and MaRynn Taylor.
In addition, special performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday for “Live from the ACMs: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration” which will feature the announcement of the New Female and Male Artist of the Year winners for this year.
The academy has also announced that Dolly Parton will have a pop-up store dubbed Dolly! All Access at The Star during ACM awards week. The pop-up will include a photo experience and costume exhibit, Dolly Parton classic merchandise and more. The store will be located at 3620 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1205.
Store hours are:
Tuesday, May 9: 3-10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: 3-10 p.m.
Thursday, May 11: 3-10 p.m.
Friday, May 12: Noon-8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13: Noon-8 p.m.
Sunday, May 14: Noon-6 p.m.
The full array of offerings comes as the academy prepares to host the “world’s biggest country music show” for the first time at The Star in Frisco.
ACM Awards CEO Damon Whiteside said the event has been eager to return to Texas since its 2015 50th anniversary show in Arlington.
“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Dallas Cowboys organization and the Jones family, and when we came out to visit The Star in Frisco, probably about two years ago, we just immediately fell in love with the area and just with that facility there and just everything that it had to offer, and we felt like it was the perfect place for us to build a new template for what ACM week could be,” Whiteside said.
This year’s show will be one of multiple new elements, he said, including a new set and new events.
“We love being in there,” Whiteside said of The Star. “It’s a really great size so that any fan that is going to be inside the venue, they’re going to have a great viewing experience. It’s going to feel really intimate in there, but still when you see the show on camera, it’s going to feel huge because it’s still a football-size arena, and we’re going to have gigantic screens and a big set, and we’re going to have multiple stages again, and it’s going to be nonstop music.”
The 2023 ACM Awards, scheduled for 7 p.m. May 11, will stream live from Prime Video and from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Streaming of the show is free, including for non-Prime members. Some ACM tickets are still available on SeatGeek.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
