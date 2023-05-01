The Star file.jpg

The countdown is on for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco.

Since the initial announcement that the awards would be coming to Frisco on May 11, the academy has added to the slate of programming that will be taking place during the second week of May in Frisco. That includes a “Country Kickoff at The Star” scheduled for 3-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 and 10. The event, a two-day music and entertainment festival, is free and open to the public. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, photo opportunities, ACM merchandise and more. It will also include performances by up-and-coming country music artists, including some ACM award nominees.

