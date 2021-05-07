Residents of a Frisco neighborhood were asked to evacuate their homes Friday afternoon due to a natural gas leak.
At 1 p.m. Friday, the city announced that motorists should avoid F.M. 423 and Eldorado Parkway due to a natural gas leak in the area. A section of F.M. 423 was closed in both directions with the northbound portion of the road shut down at Sunland Park Drive and the southbound portion shut down at Sunflower Way.
Westbound Eldorado Parkway was closed at Teel Parkway while the eastbound portion was closed at Walker Lane.
Residents of the Grayhawk subdivision were asked to evacuate, and shelter was available at Hope Fellowship West. The evacuation area was bordered by Eldorado Parkway, Swan Lake Drive, Cardinal Creek Drive and Daimler Drive.
The Little Elm Fire initially got a report of the line break at 9:10 a.m. Friday. Construction crews were boring and cut a six-inch gas line, the city of Frisco said in a press release.
The Frisco Fire Department and HAZMAT joined the response. Coserv utility crews were on the scene monitoring levels, the city said, and had initially said it could take as long as four hours to cut off gas to the line. However, as of 2:06 p.m., the gas was shut off and by 2:55 p.m, Frisco announced through Twitter that all roads had been reopened and that the evacuation was lifted.
This was a developing story and was updated as information was made available.
