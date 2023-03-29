As the lights went down in the intimate, 200-seat Nack Theater in Frisco, Texas, heads nodded along to the beginning notes of “Holiday Road.”
The first shots of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” played out on the screen of the theater, drawing the local audience into the story of Clark Griswold and his passion for road trips, Walley World and family.
Ninety minutes later, Chevy Chase was on the Nack Theater stage.
On Tuesday night, the Nack Theater hosted a live Q&A event with the Saturday Night Live and Hollywood legend along with his wife, Jayni. The event gave the small crowd a chance to hear discussions of Chase’s film history, stories about co-stars like Steve Martin and Bill Murray, and a resounding “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” for good measure.
It was a chance to bring a comedy icon to Frisco’s downtown Rail District, and it went beyond one evening at the Nack Theater. Throughout the course of his visit, Chase made stops at local businesses. He visited clothing boutique Bittersweet Ivy. He got a haircut at Atrium Salon and Studio. He dined at Eight 11 Place, stopped by Countdown 2 Escape and saw the sights at the Patios on the Rail development. On Monday night, he performed with University of North Texas jazz students while having dinner on the patio at Didi’s Downtown.
“I think it excited a lot of the businesses in the downtown,” Churchman said, “because it’s something that no other part of the city got to experience. And then the show itself just provided entertainment that’s been sorely lacking for, one, I think our city, and two, specifically for the Rail District.”
If you're in Frisco today and find yourself asking, "Wait, is that Chevy Chase?" The answer …
The event brought a new kind of program to the 200-seat venue, which has historically hosted events like Frisco’s Got Talent and local live music performances.
“Not only was it a great event, but I think it was also an experiment to see if we could pull it off, and we did,” Churchman said. “And I think Jason Young and his team executed this exceptionally well. So now it’s, ‘What other opportunities are out there for us to go get and then bring to the downtown, and specifically to the Nack Theater?’”
"And then it just so happens Patrick has that great relationship with him, so we had an inroads to getting to Chevy to just see if he would be open to doing something like this with us," Churchman said.
When the Chases decided to visit and see the local murals by Ganino, it seemed like a good time to explore the idea.
“Chevy, when he gets in front of people, you can tell he just really loves that opportunity to interact with his fans and interact with people,” Churchman said. “And I think just these last few days gave him that opportunity, and I think as much as we enjoyed having him here, he enjoyed interacting with all of his fans.”
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.