Here are five things to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 12.
Let's talk about art
Learn more about the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco during the Frisco Arts Foundation Happy Hour from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Sushi Marquee (3625 The Star Blvd).
Attendees can learn more about what the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco does and how to support the local arts community. Guests will have access to complementary appetizers and a cash bar. The first 50 to arrive will get a cocktail courtesy of the foundation.
The event is open to all, and no formal RSVP is needed.
Go live on the lawn
The Frisco Parks and Recreation Department will host a free concert in the park at Simpson Plaza (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.) between 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Cody Canada & the Departed will perform, and guests are invited to bring their blankets, chairs and coolers for a night of live music.
Tour the Rail District in style
Melody of Hope's next installation of Music on Main is Sept. 17.
Every third Saturday of the month, Frisco's downtown Rail District will feature seven blocks of live music with over 12 performers scattered throughout the area. The event is free and family-friendly, but tips for performing artists are encouraged.
Get your pet microchipped for free
The Emergency Animal Hospital of Collin County and Mutts & Mayhem Emergency Search and Rescue are hosting a free microchipping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event is open to everyone. Attendees must be in line by 2:30 p.m., and the event will take place while the supply of 300 microchips lasts. The event will include food trucks and live entertainment.
Attendees should bring a valid government-issued photo ID and proof of Rabies vaccination for each animal. Names on the rabies certificate must match the photo ID.
A Rabies certificate is not required to scan or register an existing microchip.
Maximum of four animals per household. The event is open to dogs and cats only. Dogs should be on a leash and cats and puppies need to be in a carrier.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be performing at Stonebriar Community Church at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
The orchestra, conducted by principal guest conductor Gemma New, will perform "What Keeps me Awake" by DSO Composer-in-Residence Angélica Negrón; Rachmaninoff's "Raphsody on a Theme of Paganini" featuring piano soloist Olga Kern; and Holst's "The Planets."
Concert Tickets are $19 for adults, $10 for seniors and $9 for students. The concert is general admission seating only. Tickets are available at stonebriar.org/events or by calling 214-849-4376.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.