Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 2 in and around Frisco:
Celebrate Frisco's latest accomplishment
Join the Texas Music Office (TMO), Visit Frisco and the City of Frisco will host a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 as Frisco becomes the 42nd community in Texas to receive the Music Friendly Texas Designation from the State.
The certification ceremony will be part of Frisco's City Council Meeting, and members of the city will be in attendance to receive the certification from TMO's Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams, who will be present to issue the certification and give remarks.
This certification event is free and open to the public. Frisco City Council chambers are located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
Live music at Frisco Rail Yard
Frisco-based rock band Emerson will perform at the Frisco Rail Yard from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 7. The Frisco Rail Yard is located at 9040 First St.
A night of improv comedy
The Frisco Improv Players will perform a night of improv comedy at the Frisco Discovery Center starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Frisco Improv Players is an improvisational comedy troupe that specializes in game-based comedic performances, similar to those seen on the syndicated television show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" Their fast-paced, interactive improv is popular with all age groups.
The Frisco Discovery Center is located at 8004 Dallas Parkway STE 200. General admission to the show is $15. Ticket information is at tix.com/ticket-sales/theatrefrisco/268
Frisco Starfest
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly star parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The next starfest is slated for 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000.
Opening weekend with the Frisco Roughriders
The Frisco Roughriders will host Opening Weekend festivities Thursday through Saturdya, April 6-8 at Riders Field.
Thursday, April 6 kicks off the season with a 2023 Magnet Schedule giveaway and drink specials in the ballpark. The schedule also includes fireworks after the game.
Friday, April 7 includes a giveaway for 2022 Texas League Champions Posters. Be sure to join the link for a pregame player autograph session. Plus, grab a spot in the outfield postgame for fireworks.
Opening Weekend wraps up on Saturday, April 8 with a pregame Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under. The egg hunt is free to all kids with a ticket to the game. Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases.
Ticket information is at milb.com/frisco/tickets/single-game-tickets.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.