Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of May 14 in and around Frisco:
Blended: A Parks & Arts Mixer
Frisco's Parks and Recreation Department (Play Frisco) is inviting the community to engage with representatives from Play Frisco, Melody of Hope, Kaleidoscope Park and the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco for a mixer between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
The event will take place at Hyatt Regency Frisco (2615 Preston Road) and is free to attend.
"Come listen to vocals from Melody of Hope’s local musicians, view and purchase art on display from members of VAGF and learn about the new Kaleidoscope Park while also hearing more about the arts and culture scene Play Frisco is working to grow throughout the city," the event page states. "Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available."
Catch the next FC Dallas match
FC Dallas will host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. match on Wednesday, May 17. More information is at fcdallas.com.
Frisco Roughriders game
The Frisco Roughriders will take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Riders Field. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. More information is at milb.com/frisco.
Cirque du Soleil performance
The Cirque du Soleil is in Frisco to present "Corteo," directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca. The show will be presented at the Comerica Center for seven shows only from May 17 through May 21.
The next installation of Music in the Chamber will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19 and will feature Vermillion Duet.
Established in 2020, the award-winning Vermillion Duet is comprised of Louisiana-based, Taiwanese-American flutist Yuh-Jiun Melody Wan and Korean clarinetist, Janghyun Thomas Kim. The duo will be accompanied by Daeun Kim on piano.
The concerts, which take place in the Frisco City Council Chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., are $10 for Frisco residents and $15 for nonresidents Ages 8 and up are welcome.
