Frisco City Council Place 6 Incumbent Brian Livingston won his bid for re-election Tuesday night.
Livingston defeated contenders Sadaf Haq and Sai Krishna with 58% of the vote and 40,916 votes across Collin and Denton counties as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. He led after early voting results came in with 58% of the votes in his favor.
Livingston said in a Tuesday night interview that he began campaigning for the race around October 2019. He and other candidates expected the election to take place in May, but it was shifted to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it was just really a vote on whether people were happy with the direction Frisco was going or if they wanted a change, and I think when you are receiving awards in the middle of your election that you're the number one best city in Texas to do business, it's just really hard for someone to say that their message is better,” Livingston said.
As Livingston approaches his next term, he said he wants to make sure the city is taking care of its first responders.
He also has a more personal goal.
“I want to focus on reaching out to the part of the community that didn't feel like I was representing their needs and be more available and listen a little more and hopefully engage with them,” he said, “make them feel comfortable talking to me and sharing their concerns. We may not always agree, but (in) my campaign this time, I focused on what we had in common, not what we had in different. I think that was just a more positive focus.”
Two candidates will vie for Frisco City Council Place 5 in a runoff election after Dan Stricklin won 27% of the November election vote and Laura Rummel won 24%, according to numbers from Collin and Denton counties as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Dan Stricklin led ahead of the seven total candidates who had fought for the seat when early voting numbers came in with 27% of the votes. Laura Rummel followed Stricklin’s early vote lead with 24% of the votes.
“This was a tough, tough race and all the candidates worked really hard,” Stricklin said Tuesday night. “I am just so honored to be endorsed by the folks I'm endorsed by, supported by all the wonderful people who came out and voted for me. It was a strong turnout for this November race and now it's time to prepare for the runoff. So my campaign team is getting ready and we're preparing.”
Rummel said she was excited to continue her campaign.
“(I’m) extremely excited and ready to get in front of the Frisco voters again for the next month,” she said Tuesday evening.
Both Stricklin and Rummel said the city’s economic recovery would be a key point through the runoff election.
