Mike Rouse will tell you that before going to prison in 1986, his life was all about him: what kind of car he could drive, how many clubs he could be a member of, how much money he could have.
“Going to prison put me flat on my back looking at a ceiling of a jail cell, and I realized that’s not what life’s about,” Rouse said. “It’s about giving back. And so I’ve tried for the next 35 years, since I got out, to give back as much as I can.”
Rouse started running after he went to prison in 1986 for a cocaine charge. Someone told him that running two and a half laps around the prison yard was a mile, and Rouse, who had been a college golfer, figured two miles couldn’t be too hard.
“I couldn’t finish one lap because I was so physically unfit,” he said.
Day after day through his 14 months in prison, he ran until he got up to about six or seven miles a day.
This month, the 68-year-old is running 31 miles per day for 31 days to honor fallen military members who lost their lives in 2011.
The effort started last year as it had become clear that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t be ending in 30 days. When the state had virtually shut down last March, Rouse figured being stuck at home for 45 days wouldn’t be a problem.
“Well, after 45 days, I was going nuts,” Rouse said.
Then, word got out that there would likely be an extension as the pandemic continued. Rouse, who runs every day, decided during a run a few days later that he would run 31 miles a day for the 31 days of May.
The initiative would honor the 31 service members who lost their lives during the August 6, 2011 Afghanistan Boeing Chinook Shootdown. Rouse’s close friend, Petty Officer Jon T. Tumilson, was aboard the military helicopter that was shot down.
If he was going to do it, Rouse decided, he needed a charity to give recognition to. A friend suggested the Boot Campaign, which provides health and wellness services to veterans. Rouse called Boot Campaign CEO Shelly Kirkland and days later began his series of runs.
The initiative, which ended May 31 last year at The Frisco Bar, had raised just over $10,000.
“The VFW guys on motorcycles followed me the last mile and a half or two,” Rouse said. “The Frisco Fire Department had a fire truck behind me and there were cop cars flashing their lights, it was really cool.”
This year, Rouse has once again kicked off the month-long effort. Before the 2021 iteration of Rouse’s run began on May 1 in Frisco, the effort had already raised over $6,000.
According to a press release, Rouse’s goal is to raise funds for the organization through mile pledges, donations and merchandise sales during May.
“This final donation amount will support veterans and their families involved in Boot Campaign’s comprehensive health and wellness program designed to target invisible wounds of war including post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, self-medication and insomnia,” a press release stated.
Kirkland said this year they’re hoping to inspire a bigger impact by encouraging other people to get involved by registering on the event website and joining in.
Rouse said he hopes the event allows members of the community to gain an understanding of the military and what it does.
“My heroes are men and women who put their lives on the line every single day and say I’m willing to die – even though I don’t know you, I’m willing to die for you and to put everything aside for your life and for my country,” he said. “That’s number one.”
Secondly, he hopes people understand another truth.
“It’s not about what you get, it’s what you give that makes you somebody,” he said. “And that’s what these men and women are famous for.”
The run series will end on May 31, Memorial Day.
