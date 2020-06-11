Representatives from the Frisco Police Department, Little Elm Police Department and The Colony Police Department joined the June 7 worship service at New Life Community Church of Frisco to answer questions in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Frisco Police Chief David Shilson and Assistant Police Chief Darren Stevens were among the six representatives who answered questions. James Hutchins, New Life Community Church senior pastor, welcomed the representatives to the stage.
One question asked about the vetting process for screening and selecting officers. Shilson said it takes about a year and a half to become a police officer in Frisco. He said the process involves a physical and written test, as well as a background check. He said that while the state requires 15 weeks of training in the police academy the department does 28 weeks. Preparation also involves a five-week in-house orientation and 14 weeks of field training.
When discussing the department’s use of force policy, Shilson said officers are not to use any more force than necessary, and that every use of force conducted by officers is reviewed by multiple supervisors and by a use of force review committee.
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison brought the discussion to the hiring process and said they had moved to a behavioral interview in which they look for certain characteristics.
“We’re looking for the thinkers,” he said. “We’re looking for the communicators.”
One question asked what the department was proactively doing to to better understand the point of view of members of the African-American community. Stevens said the department began an initiative several years ago to engage with the community.
“We had an incident in one of our demographics, and we kind of found out that we really weren’t as in tune with that community as we thought we were,” he said, “and it caused us to say, well, if we weren’t in tune with this demographic like we thought we were, how are we with the others in our community?”
The department hosted community meetings, Stevens said, and received feedback. They started hosting meetings on a regular basis, he said.
He also mentioned the department’s “Bridging the Gap” program, which involves cultural diversity training.
“We have a very diverse cadre that teaches that class,” Stevens said, “and they’re able to speak to things and nuances and behaviors and so forth that are very important for us to understand, but that are oftentimes misinterpreted or misunderstood.”
One question asked about what would make a “good cop” not intervene and correct a partner’s action.
“That’s not a good cop,” The Colony Police Chief David Coulon said. “That’s the answer. A good cop intervenes every time.”
He said intervening is required, and that is stated on page one in the department’s seven-page use of force policy.
“That doesn’t happen overnight in a police department,” Shilson added. “When you have three officers standing there not intervening, that is a cultural problem that has formed over time in a police department because people have turned the other way on things that should have been fixed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.