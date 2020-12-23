Some traditions have continued onward despite the COVID-19 pandemic, including the local iteration of Wreaths Across America.
Cpl. Peter J. Courcy, the son of Frisco residents Chris and Mary Bush, was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. When the two visited their son at the DFW National Cemetery, Chris Bush asked about wreaths and was told that they could lay one.
"Well, doesn't everyone get one?" he asked.
He learned that they did not, but he was told about a national organization, Wreaths Across America, that worked to put wreaths on veterans’ graves across the country during the holiday season.
“I just decided that I wanted everybody to get a wreath,” Bush said, “and so that first year, we raised about 250 wreaths.”
The roughly 25 people who showed up at the ceremony that first year were mostly family members, Bush said. The next year, they raised enough for 800 wreaths at the DFW National Cemetery.
“At first I think it was we wanted to honor our son's sacrifice, and we were told that the sacrifice would never be forgotten,” Bush said, “and we wanted to just ensure that.”
The Wreaths Across America website includes the Chris and Mary Bush Fundraising Page, featuring a photo of their son and a call to honor him by sponsoring a wreath for the annual event.
It wasn’t until last year, the local fundraiser’s 11th year running, that it raised enough funds to place 43,400 wreaths — enough for every grave at the cemetery.
This year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFW Cemetery still saw wreaths placed to honor its veterans.
“It has definitely been a different year, but we will have 36,720 wreaths this year, which is the second most we've ever had,” Bush said on Dec. 15.
In the wake of cancelled events, including the annual ceremony, Bush said he felt there had been some confusion over whether wreaths would still be placed.
“I think it kind of maybe ticked down the donations,” Bush said. “But I think we did a really good job. I mean, we're very happy with 36,720 wreaths.”
Bush said he saw the lack of a central event this year as an opportunity. The Saturday event usually yields a big crowd, and many older visitors aren’t able to lay a wreath as a result, Bush said. This year, family members could visit on two other days of the week to lay wreaths in an effort to avoid congestion on Dec. 19, National Wreaths Across America Day.
“We encourage people to not only lay the wreath, but say the name,” Bush said. “So we want people to remember that name.”
Bush remembers not knowing how he would feel laying a wreath on his son’s grave at first.
“What really happened for us (was) a piece of calm, the ability to maybe still give a Christmas present to our son,” he said.
The national organization’s mission includes remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom, the national organization website states. For Bush, the last prong of the mission strikes close to home for his family. He said Courcy’s brother was born 11 days before Courcy was killed.
“We believe Wreaths Across America has built a bond and a connection,” Bush said. “We believe our son knows his brother, and he knows his brother through Wreaths Across America.”
The wreaths will remain at the cemetery until Jan. 16, when they will be picked up, Bush said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.