The Frisco ISD Class of 2022 included 73 FISD National Merit Scholars who received college-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and National Merit Scholarship Corporation scholarships. Frisco ISD graduated more National Merit Scholars than any other school district in Texas.
This past spring, the NMSC announced the 2022 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners and corporate-sponsored scholarship winners, which included 28 students.
Recently, the NMSC revealed the students who were awarded college-sponsored scholarships from the college they plan to attend. This year, that includes 45 FISD National Merit Scholars who will receive scholarships during their four years of undergraduate study.
The journey for all 73 of these incredible National Merit Scholars began in 2020 when they took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
In Frisco ISD, the PSAT/NMSQT is offered during the school day each fall at no cost to all 10th and 11th grade Frisco ISD students.
The highest-scoring students on the PSAT/NMSQT were invited to continue their quest to become Merit Scholars by submitting an application with an essay, recommendation letter, academic record and leadership contributions to the campus and community.
Congratulations to these students who are not only accomplished academics, but also renowned musicians, actors, athletes and community activists.
- Praneeth Akkineni, Liberty - Cardiology
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Divya Arivalagan, Centennial - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- David Bonilla, Independence - Computer Engineering
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Srikar Chamarthi, Centennial - Biochemistry
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Logan Cheng, Lebanon Trail - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Anand Cheruvu, Heritage - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Nitin Chikkodi, Lebanon Trail - Biochemistry
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Tejas Devata, Heritage - Ophthalmology
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Mihit Garlanka, Independence - Neuroscience
- UAB Scholarship
- Satvik Gurram, Heritage - Genetics
- Northeastern University Scholarship
- Irene Jacob, Centennial - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Kunal Jain, Liberty - Computer Science
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Vibhav Jaripatke, Reedy - Medicine
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Harshith Jella, Liberty - Medicine
- University of Louisville Scholarship
- Sumana Karnala, Independence - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Ayan Khan, Independence - Banking
- Southern Methodist University Scholarship
- Andy Kim, Heritage - Ophthalmology
- Texas Tech University Scholarship
- Hyun Tae Kim, Lone Star - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Abhiram Kodali, Independence - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Victoria Lee, Lebanon Trail - Consulting
- University of Southern California Scholarship
- Sindhu Marakkanam, Reedy - Psychology
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Molly McManus, Wakeland - Writing
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Olivia Mo, Lone Star - Environmental Policy
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Rakshit Mundada, Independence - Finance
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Param Naik, Lebanon Trail - Law
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Govind Narayan, Lebanon Trail - Business Management
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Anika Nesarikar, Lebanon Trail - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Harsh Paswan, Liberty - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Colin Peek, Wakeland - Foreign Service
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Abbas Pirwani, Frisco - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Pranav Pudu, Frisco - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Aditya Purugulla, Reedy - Neurosurgery
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Arsula Rajesh, Reedy - Physics
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Vishal Sai Relangi, Centennial - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Anika Seelam, Frisco - Medicine
- Texas Tech University Scholarship
- Shrujin Shah, Heritage - Biomedical Engineering
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Sneha Shrinivas, Centennial - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Omar Siddiki, Lebanon Trail - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Prakul Singh, Centennial - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Aniketh Sudunagunta, Reedy - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Aarej Syed, Liberty - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Risha Thimmancherla, Liberty - Computer Science
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Nathan Tserng, Lebanon Trail - Computer Science
- Texas A&M University Scholarship
- Ibrahim Qureshi, Centennial - Medicine
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Aditya Udyavar, Independence - Computer Science
- The University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
Source: Frisco ISD
