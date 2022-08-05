FISD logo

The Frisco ISD Class of 2022 included 73 FISD National Merit Scholars who received college-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and National Merit Scholarship Corporation scholarships. Frisco ISD graduated more National Merit Scholars than any other school district in Texas.

This past spring, the NMSC announced the 2022 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners and corporate-sponsored scholarship winners, which included 28 students.

