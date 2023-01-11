THE COLONY – Frisco Lone Star head girls basketball coach Todd Monsey has seen a lot in his 19 seasons in coaching, but the penultimate sequence of Tuesday’s game might have been one of the most bizarre.
With 0.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and The Colony trailing by two points, the Lady Cougars inbounded the ball — or so it appeared.
A referee blew his whistle and it was ruled that The Colony had six players on the court, resulting in a technical foul – the second time on Tuesday the Lady Cougars were guilty of that offense.
So instead of The Colony having a chance to tie the game or win with a 3-pointer, Lone Star was awarded two free throws. Senior Jordyn DeVaughn made one of two foul shots and the Rangers then ran out the remaining time on the game clock to escape with a 36-33 victory in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
“We try to tell our kids to be ready for anything,” Monsey said. “I didn’t see it at first. Our sophomore player, Kennedy Jones, saw it first. It shows me that our kids are listening and trying to get better at basketball, and also mentally better at the game of basketball.”
DeVaughn came up clutch all night for Lone Star, but her biggest play put the Rangers ahead for good.
The Colony’s 2-3 zone defense made it tough for Lone Star to get much space to shoot. But DeVaughn took advantage of a rare open shooting lane at the most opportune time, burying a 3-pointer from the left side of the court to give Lone Star a 35-33 lead with 1:21 remaining in the ballgame.
DeVaughn finished with 12 points. Senior Aaliyah Kinnard added nine points for the Rangers (9-11 overall, 6-0 district), who moved into sole possession of first place in District 9-5A. The Lady Cougars fell to 17-9, 5-1.
“Jordyn is really our rock,” Monsey said.
A physical game throughout, The Colony appeared that it was going to take a stranglehold of the contest in the third quarter.
Senior guard Kahlen Norris, who scored the game’s first four points, came out on fire in the third quarter. Norris made a jump shot off the glass, a layup and a free throw to commence the second half. She led all scorers with 13 points.
Moments later, senior forward Aaliyah Brown finished off a nice passing play by junior forward Rayna Williams with a layup to cap off an 8-0 run for the Lady Cougars, who took a 27-18 lead exactly three minutes into the frame.
Williams finished with eight points.
But Monsey told his Rangers that this would be a game of runs. He was correct.
Lone Star answered with a 6-0 run and later took a 31-30 lead after Halley Carr made a free throw with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Perhaps the biggest reason why the Rangers won this game was second-chance points. Lone Star put an emphasis on rebounding against a The Colony team that has been known to excel in that category.
The Lady Cougars had a chance to tie the score at the free-throw line with 10.2 seconds to go in the ballgame but missed the front end of a one-and-one bonus, and Kinnard was there to collect the defensive rebound.
“That was our No. 1 thing,” Monsey said. “If we can rebound, if we can keep them off the boards, we would give ourselves a chance. You could tell that they were much bigger than us. They have great length all over the court. We did a good job on the boards.”
