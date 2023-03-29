acm hosts.jpeg

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced today that global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, which will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” will make history this May with its iconic host pairing of Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. This marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show, coming ahead of his Las Vegas residency and off the heels of his world tour, which sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton, who is one of the world’s most honored and revered artists of all time and follows her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

