Looking for a new Instagram-able hotspot? Visit The Rail District and its many murals in downtown Frisco

One of the best aspects of being the new owner of Star Local Media and producing print and digital news products for 14 unique markets surrounding Dallas is just that – each of the 14 markets are truly unique.
While many of the communities we serve neighbor each other and are all enjoying rapid growth as the Dallas-Fort Worth area continues its boom into the 2020s, it is not difficult to discover unique features and hot spots that are worth a look.
So, along with my wife and business partner, Elizabeth, it is our mission to visit and spend time exploring these communities and sharing our discoveries with you time to time in this space every week both in print and online.
When we say many of these unique and fun features are worth a look, we mean it when it comes to exploring the Rail District in Frisco along Main Street. That's because over the past several years, the historic stretch of downtown Frisco along Main Street, in the shadow of the historic and iconic water tower, is experiencing enhanced growth. As a nod to Frisco's railroad heritage, a new name for this district was formed. The Rail District is working to provide the perfect blend of the new (Nack Theater and the The Patios at the Rail) with the old (long-time businesses Patti Ann's Flowers and Randy's Steakhouse, as examples).
If you live outside of Frisco and you haven't visited its downtown, it is worth a trip. If you live in Frisco but tend to frequent restaurants and shops on Preston Road, at The Star, or along Highway 423, don't forget about Main Street. Share the love and enjoy the art. One of the best aspects of The Rail District is its celebration of art through murals on the various historic buildings and storefronts.
You can start on the east end of The Rail District and see one of the newer murals by artist Patrick Ganino honoring the history of a long-time treasured business, Double Dip. Across the street and just a few steps away is Patrick's mural honoring Frisco's railroad heritage and The Texas Special train on the side of the building of Didi's Downtown, a popular restaurant by chef Scott Hoffner. Follow Didi's on Facebook, and you are sure to fall in love with Scott's energy and videos with his tagline, "Didi's Downtown... where it all goes down." When you enter the restaurant, you will get good vibes as you are greeted by the hand-created heart mural again by Patrick.
At the corner of 5th Street and the north side of Main is one of Patrick's finest works. The mural brings the history of the building to life with an old-time gas station theme with a little future feel — icons Marty McFly and Doc from the movie, "Back to the Future." The building was home to the Carpenter Bros. Ford dealership built in 1911.
If you want to see a few other pieces from Patrick, visit the new Nack Theater and Apple Blvd. Boutique.
One of the older murals in downtown Frisco is the piece, "Frisco: Past and Present" by artist Joshua Boulet which was dedicated in 2018. The piece is a wonderful, visual representation of all things Frisco, from the historic cattle drives along the Preston Trail, to the railroad, to now being a business, sports and cultural destination. It is a must-see mural. Before you leave, grab a cup of coffee at Summer Moon and hopefully enjoy the weather on a nice day on the back patio where you will find a nearby mural by Tate Baldon.
If you are looking for a new Instagram-able destination, The Rail District and its murals in Frisco is the perfect spot.
