Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Feb. 12 in and around Frisco:
Frisco ISD Faculty Art Showcase
Frisco's Parks and Recreation department will host an art show featuring FISD faculty members. The show will take place on floors 1-3 of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.)
"The exhibition demonstrates the high level of skill taught to students in Frisco, and it is a testament to the quality of visual art in our community," the event page states.
A public reception is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the first floor atrium of the municipal center.
The showcase can be seen Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2023 WOGA Classic Liukin Invitational
The 2023 WOGA Classic and Valeri Liukin Invitational is slated for Feb. 16-19 at The Star.
"Come experience these fantastic competitions at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, home of the legendary Dallas Cowboys," the event page states.
Tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.
Music in the Chamber
The city of Frisco will kickoff the 2023 season of Music in the Chamber with a performance by musician Oliver Rajamani.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $10 for Frisco residents and $15 for non-Frisco residents. They are available at squadup.com/events/oliver-rajamani. Ages 8 and up are welcome.
"From jazz to Carnatic classical vocal music to flamenco, this concert will fuse Indian and Western cultures musically in ways that the audience has likely never seen before!" the event page states.
Music in the Chamber runs every third Friday between February and June in the Frisco City Council chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. According to the city website, the council chambers were acoustically designed by architects associated with Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Love and Unity Rock Painting
Countdown 2 Escape is hosting a Love and Unity Rock Painting event from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
The free event will take place at 6963 Main St and will include live music.
"As we celebrate Black History month, please join us as we paint rocks with messages of love and unity!" the event page states. "We will have live music provided by Melody of Hope in conjunction with Music on Main!"
Goat Yoga at Frisco Fresh Market
The Frisco Fresh Market will be the site of some Goat Yoga at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19.
Proceeds from the class directly benefit animals and local non-profit initiatives.
Ticket information and more details are at tinyurl.com/3jk7wuh4
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.