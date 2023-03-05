Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 5 in and around Frisco.
North Texas Vegetable Gardening
A vegetable gardening workshop presented by Shades of Green Nursery is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Frisco Heritage Museum Theater (6455 Page St.)
Registration is at tinyurl.com/bddnynec
Frisco Starfest
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly Star Parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
Visit texasastro.org for more information.
The free event is scheduled for 6-10:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000
2023 C-USA Basketball Championships
Conference USA returns to Frisco with its premier basketball event at Ford Center at the Star. The 2023 C-USA Basketball Championships take place March 8-11, featuring 22 men's and women's basketball teams playing 20 games with C-USA titles and NCAA automatic bids on the line.
The event runs from March 8-11 at The Star.
Ticket information is at seatgeek.com/c-usa-basketball-championships-tickets
Dallas Cowboys: Rhythm and Blue Prep Classes
Join Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue for Prep Classes at Next Step Dance every Monday from February 13-June 26 at 8 p.m. Prepare for upcoming auditions or just train with Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue. Learn proper stretching technique, choreography, drills, and tips from the DCRB Director and Dancers. There will be a Q&A session during the class, so you get real time answers and tips.
Registration information and more details are at thestarinfrisco.com/calendar/dcrb-prep-classes-2023/
Frisco Festival of Colors
The Frisco Festival of Colors is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. March 25.
The award-winning event, presented by the city of Frisco in collaboration with the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple - Frisco, will be at the Independence Parkway Practice Field (11955 Independence Parkway).
This festival celebrates the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. Join the fun with music, dancing, and throwing color on each other in traditional fashion.
Admission is free. Color is $3 per bag and water shooters are $5.
More information is at friscotexas.gov/1492/Frisco-Festival-of-Colors
