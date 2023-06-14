Maintaining momentum: Key points from Frisco's 2023 state of the city event

Just six months in, 2023 is already shaping up to be a “banner year” for Frisco.
It was a term showcased on a video at the June 14 State of the City event hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce as Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney outlined the major plot points that have put Frisco on the map in the last few months. There’s the opening of the city’s $64 million library in January, the approval of a kids-focused Universal theme park in March, the hosting of the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, the opening of PGA Frisco and subsequent hosting of the site’s first major championship in May and the recent announcement of the local branding for World Cup 2026.
“So it’s been a busy year already,” Cheney said. “We’re not even halfway through.”
The June 14 event was a chance to look back on a slate of big wins for Frisco and to look ahead at where the city’s future is taking it. That included a panel discussion featuring City Manager Wes Pierson, Visit Frisco Executive Director Marla Roe and Jason Ford, Frisco Economic Development Corporation president. While Cheney was not able to attend the event in person, he did provide remarks in the form of a video presentation.
The discussion hit on a variety of major topics that continue to shape Frisco today, including innovation, the future of the downtown Rail District, the implications of World Cup 2026 and maintaining momentum.
Innovation in Frisco
“We’re really focused on incubation and startups here in our community,” Cheney said in discussing his final term as Frisco mayor.
It was a key topic Wednesday as officials outlined the future of Frisco.
The list of five Fortune 500 corporate innovation and research and design centers that call Frisco home spans multiple industries and includes Toshiba, Keurig Dr Pepper, T-Mobile, Magellan Health and Comerica Bank.
During Wednesday’s discussion, Ford noted that businesses are starting to incubate startups within their own companies.
Ford added that there is an interest on the side of corporations in being in a vibrant innovation ecosystem, which means leaning into Frisco’s stories and identity to create excitement.
“So it’s not just trying to support all the startups, because the startups are important, corporate innovation has become so important right now for job creation,” Ford said. “So if we want to stay on the cutting edge, we need to make sure that we are listening to our customers.”
Downtown Frisco
“No world-class city is complete without a great downtown,” Cheney said in his remarks presented Wednesday.
Frisco’s State of the City discussion included a rundown of the roughly $70 million in city investments that are planned for the city’s downtown Rail District. That includes the current reconstruction of Elm Street as well as future reconstruction of Main Street and the implementation of a 4th Street plaza. In addition to that $50 million three-pronged infrastructure update planned for the downtown, voters on May 6 approved bond funding for a $20 million parking garage in the Rail District. The garage is slated to replace on-street parking that will be taken away during road construction and to also add new parking spaces, Pierson said.
Roe noted that a vibrant downtown area is significant for tourism.
“If you think about when you travel, you want to eat where the locals eat. You want to shop where the locals shop. And having all of those unique locally owned restaurants are the experiences that people are looking for,” she said.
She noted that she is particularly excited about what the 4th Street plaza will bring to the area.
“Because I think that Play Frisco’s going to have a great opportunity to do a lot of activations that will bring more people downtown,” she said.
Roe added the enhanced downtown to a list of Frisco experiences including The Star district, the Shops at Starwood and the newly opened Monument Realty PGA District at PGA Frisco.
“So you’ve really got a lot of cool different experiences that visitors and residents can have,” Roe said.
World Cup 2026
Roughly one month ago marked the launch of the #WeAreDallas brand for FIFA World Cup 2026.
The launch included the introduction of a website that serves as a hub of information regarding Dallas’ role as one of multiple host cities for the 2026 global event that will sweep through North America. Besides Dallas, the website mentions three other cities on its “destination Dallas” section--one of those is Frisco.
Frisco has played a key role in efforts to bring one of the world’s largest sporting events to the region, and it will continue to do so. Officials have projected that Frisco, affectionately dubbed Sports City USA, has a strong chance of serving as a base camp in the midst of the event.
Roe said Wednesday that estimated economic impact for the region amounts to about $400 million.
“We know our hotels are going to be full. We know everybody in the region is going to be full,” Roe said. “People will come from all over the world, and Frisco will be part of that message.”
Indeed, the Dallas-branded website for the 2026 world cup highlights Frisco as an “environment full of attractions for sports lovers, families, and the everyday visitor.”
“Potential is really unlimited at this point,” Roe said Wednesday. “We’re just eager for announcements to start being made.”
Maintaining momentum
As Frisco looks back on its slate of big wins, it’s also aware that continued success come without looking ahead to the future. It was a point that came to the forefront Wednesday as Chamber President Tony Felker asked the panel on Wednesday how the city can keep its momentum going.
For Pierson, it’s all about maintaining an “appropriate perspective.” And, he added, that means not becoming complacent.
“This is the fruit, again, of the labor of many people,” Pierson said. “We need to make sure that we always maintain that perspective.”
Another part of that perspective is being grateful, he said.
“We are incredibly blessed, and while our community isn’t perfect, it’s pretty darn special, and remembering that and celebrating the things that are special and seeking to nurture those things, I think, is really important,” Pierson said.
And, he added, visiting elsewhere can provide some perspective, too.
“Every once in a while, it’s nice to go somewhere else, and when you do that, you really remember how special and what great things are going on here,” he said.
