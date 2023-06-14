 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight

Maintaining momentum: Key points from Frisco's 2023 state of the city event

  • 0
State of the city 1.jpg

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce's 2023 State of the City event included a panel discussion featuring (left to right) Visit Frisco Executive Director Marla Roe, Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson, Frisco EDC President Jason Ford and Frisco Chamber President and CEO Tony Felker.  

Just six months in, 2023 is already shaping up to be a “banner year” for Frisco.

It was a term showcased on a video at the June 14 State of the City event hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce as Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney outlined the major plot points that have put Frisco on the map in the last few months. There’s the opening of the city’s $64 million library in January, the approval of a kids-focused Universal theme park in March, the hosting of the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, the opening of PGA Frisco and subsequent hosting of the site’s first major championship in May and the recent announcement of the local branding for World Cup 2026.

State of the city 2.jpg
STate of the city 3.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred