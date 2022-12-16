This weekend marks a significant one for Sports City USA.
As the Frisco Bowl returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the fifth time, the city once again is playing host to visiting athletes, families and fans for a game that is aired on ESPN.
Added to that docket will be a new event that will put Frisco on a national map: the U.S. Army Bowl’s inaugural run at The Star this year was scheduled to run on the same day as the Frisco Bowl down the street at Toyota Stadium.
“We believe Frisco is the epicenter of football in the world, truly. Besides the Dallas Cowboys brand that’s been the greatest power in professional football and valued brand in the NFL, the culture is amazing," said Rich McGuinness, US Army Bowl event creator, in a Visit Frisco press release. “If you are going to run the biggest football week in America, you gotta do it where football is celebrated. The Cowboys have built a village around football so why not bring the world's best players to a place that loves and celebrates football.”
According to the Visit Frisco website, the bowl brings together the top high school football players in the country for a game at The Ford Center. The game airs on Bally Sports Network.
“These are some of the top athletes in the country, so their fans and families are coming in, and then we’ll obviously have these youth components that kids who aspire to be there one day,” said Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco.
During a Wednesday, Dec. 14 interview with the Frisco Enterprise, Dill said the event organizers wanted to bring the inaugural program to Texas.
“They wanted to sell the Ford Center out with 12,000 folks,” Dill said of the U.S. Army Bowl event. “If they do that, it would be several million dollars I think that would come in.”
The event will also feature additional events, including flag football and other activities slated to be a part of the program, Dill said.
“If all those things are going as well as we had hoped, I mean, we’re talking thousands of people that would be here and multimillion-dollar impact,” Dill said on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
As for the Frisco Bowl, Dill said economic impact estimates from previous iterations have landed anywhere from around $2.5 million to just over $5 million depending on ticket sales, lineups and weather.
The two bowl events mark a preamble for the city that is looking ahead to hosting its next NCAA Division I FCS championship game on Jan. 8. The game will air at 2 p.m. on ABC.
“By contrast with the FCS national championship that’s in January every year, we’ve known what we’ve sold ticket-wise for that, so that game brings about a $9.7 million economic impact every year because we’re selling out every year, and those folks come for three or four night stays most of the time,” Dill said.
The three events are just a few plot points that put Frisco on the map when it comes to sports and tourism.
“I always say, two and a half or three hours of commercial time where someone’s saying, ‘Coming to you live from Frisco’ is pretty valuable to us,” Dill said, later adding, “What we try to do is capitalize on those televised events to again tell the story of the destination, show that it’s an up-and-coming place, show that it’s a great place to live, which we’ve obviously received a lot of accolades around that. So it’s just another platform for us to introduce the Frisco brand to the US and to the world.”
He added that the city’s economic development team sees value as well in Frisco’s name being frequently presented to the sports world.
“That helps our initiatives to bring sports tech companies, sports research companies, all of that, to move here, because they go, ‘Wow, there’s so much sports activity happening,’” Dill said.
As a whole, Dill said, tourism saves over $1,500 on the average homeowner’s tax bill.
“So without tourism, we’d all be paying more just to live here, and so by welcoming these people in, it’s the best way to grow our economy,” he said.
When it comes to how residents can play a part, Dill said the best thing locals can do is support those types of events. That includes providing local sponsorships, taking friends and family to the games and being welcoming to visiting fans, he added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.