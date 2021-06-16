Rasheed Kilpatrick

Rasheed Kilpatrick

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

A 25-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to 50 years after Frisco Police arrested him in connection with the 2018 murder of a Carrollton man.

Rasheed Kilpatrick’s 50-year sentence is for violating probation by committing an aggravated robbery, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said Tuesday, and a decision on a murder charge against Kilpatrick is pending.

On Dec. 26, 2018, Frisco Police and the Frisco Fire Department were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges, an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Warren Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located Anthony Morehead, a Carrollton resident, who was deceased and lying in the courtyard with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Kilpatrick, who was charged with both murder and with violating probation by committing an aggravated robbery.

Shilson announced Kilpatrick’s sentencing Tuesday to Frisco City Council members along with updates on other major cases for the department, including the sentencing of Bryan Cahill, who received five life sentences after shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper in 2019, and of Jose Antonio Hernandez, who was sentenced to 47 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"There’s a lot of work, a lot of investigative work that goes into those to reach that point, but we do it for our victims, and that’s why we do what we do,” Shilson said.

