The Frisco Police Department assisted the Texas Rangers serving an arrest warrant in which the wanted subject barricaded himself inside an acquaintance’s residence and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Texas Rangers contacted the Frisco Police Department and advised that a subject, later identified as 35-year-old Carlton Williams of Cedar Hill, had an outstanding felony warrant and was currently at North Court Villas (8275 Stonebrook Parkway). At approximately 3 p.m., members of the Frisco Police Special Operations Unit (SOU) attempted to serve the warrant at an apartment within the complex. In response, Williams barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender. Due to the violent nature of the crime associated with the warrant for Williams, residents were evacuated or asked to shelter in place as a precaution.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Frisco Police Crisis Negotiators began to communicate with Williams in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. During the ongoing negotiations, Williams’ behavior became more erratic, and he made statements indicating that he would kill anyone who came to the front door. Despite the best efforts of the negotiators, Williams refused to cooperate.
During the incident, various less-than-lethal tactics were employed to get Williams to surrender. Additionally, the Frisco UAV team deployed drones to monitor the scene, as well as to communicate with the subject. Williams destroyed two of the drones, and on multiple occasions, he shot at officers and fired recklessly, striking other apartment buildings in the community. He advised that he had a lot of ammunition and a shotgun.
At approximately 9:41 p.m., Frisco PD SOU introduced a round of chemical agents into the apartment, and at the same time, used a controlled explosive to breach the bedroom door. Less than 10 seconds after the breach, a single gunshot was heard from inside the bathroom attached to the bedroom. Using a drone, Williams was located inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Frisco PD Crime Scene and Detectives responded to the scene and commenced their investigation, which is ongoing. This is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public.
The Frisco Police Department would like to thank the Frisco Fire Department, Texas Rangers, US Marshals, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County DA’s Office, and Plano Police Department for their support during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
