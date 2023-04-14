Frisco police file.jpg

The Frisco Police Department assisted the Texas Rangers serving an arrest warrant in which the wanted subject barricaded himself inside an acquaintance’s residence and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Texas Rangers contacted the Frisco Police Department and advised that a subject, later identified as 35-year-old Carlton Williams of Cedar Hill, had an outstanding felony warrant and was currently at North Court Villas (8275 Stonebrook Parkway). At approximately 3 p.m., members of the Frisco Police Special Operations Unit (SOU) attempted to serve the warrant at an apartment within the complex. In response, Williams barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender. Due to the violent nature of the crime associated with the warrant for Williams, residents were evacuated or asked to shelter in place as a precaution. 

