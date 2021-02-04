A Frisco man has been federally charged for Jan. 6 actions at the U.S. Capitol building.
Jason Lee Hyland has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
A statement of facts provided by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation states that Hyland texted a message to a group with the subject “Patriot flight.”
“Thanks for joining me to DC to stand up for America,” Hyland’s text stated. “This will be historic – no matter the outcome. We will leave from us trinity hanger at Denton Airport tomorrow the 5th at 3:00pm. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early…Ps. Please register for the events on the 6th at trumpmarch.com.”
On Jan. 5, Hyland and other individuals, including embattled Frisco-based real-estate broker Jenna Ryan, traveled by private plane from Denton to Washington, D.C., the complaint states.
The complaint includes evidence based on social media postings from Ryan, who posted a 21-minute Facebook Live video on Jan. 6 that showed the group walking toward the U.S. Capitol building. Hyland appeared in the video, according to the complaint.
The complaint also cites Jan. 6 surveillance footage from inside the Capitol building.
“During my review, I identified multiple images that depict Hyland entering the Capitol building through the Rotunda door and attempting to walk through the crowds,” the agent stated. “In addition, I identified at least one image of Hyland holding up his cell phone inside the Capitol building.”
Hyland, who was interviewed by FBI agents on Jan. 19, said he was responsible for flight logistics but that he didn’t know any travelers before the trip. The complaint states that Hyland was Facebook friends with Ryan and Katie Schwab, another person on the plane who has also been charged in relation to actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a criminal complaint against Schwab, Schwab stated that she didn’t know anyone who had been on the plane prior to the flight except for Hyland.
Hyland invited Ryan and Schwab to accompany him to Washington D.C., the complaint against Hyland states, and Ryan and Schwab extended the invitation to two other unnamed people.
There were two events listed for Jan. 6 on trumpmarch.com, the complaint states: a morning event at the “Washington Monument/White House” and a 1 p.m. event at the Capitol building. Hyland said the group “stood in the back” at the morning event and eventually started walking toward the Capitol building for the 1 p.m. event.
There was “one food truck and no stage” when they arrived, the complaint states, so Hyland, Ryan, Schwab and an unnamed member of the group went back to the hotel.
Sometime before the afternoon event, Hyland said the group took an Uber back to the Capitol building. Schwab told agents that the group had heard while watching the news that the Capitol building had been breached, “and they wanted to see what was going on.”
“Before Hyland left the hotel, he stated that he did not know what was happening at the Capitol, only that there were a lot of people present,” the complaint states. “When Hyland arrived at the Capitol building, there were already people inside.”
Hyland described the walk up the building steps as a “funnel,” the complaint states, and two Capitol police officers were holding doors open at the top of the stairs.
“Hyland asked if he could go inside, and one of the police officers said, ‘everyone else is,’” the complaint states.
Hyland said he, Ryan and Schwab entered the building.
“He stayed in the Capitol building for a very short time,” the complaint states. “Hyland heard a loud bang, similar to a flash bang, and quickly left through the door he walked in.”
A Capitol Breach Cases page on The U.S. Department of Justice website states Hyland was arrested in the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.