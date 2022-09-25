The Frisco Inclusion and Hispanohablantes en Frisco y Little Elm will host a first ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Frisco.
The event — scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 — will include food, live performances, children's activities community service resources and more. Admission and parking are free.
"Hispanic Heritage Festival in Frisco is a first-time event that will serve to celebrate Hispanics as part of Hispanic Heritage Month," the event page states. "The goal of the event is to celebrate, advocate, and build the capacity of our Hispanic community."
Sunday farmer's market
The Boardwalk Granite Park (5880 State Highway 121 in Plano) has scheduled a Sunday farmer's market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, including Oct. 2.
The market is located under The Boardwalk’s new pavilion, across the pond from The Boardwalk’s restaurant patios. The market will include roughly 15 vendors and will be open as long as weather permits. Credit card and cash payments will be accepted.
"Please be aware that by attending this event and posing for photos, you grant Granite Properties the permission and right to use your image in any media promoting the event, the property and/or Granite," the event page states.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
