FRISCO, Texas — On Monday, December 12, Market Street grocery stores joined with Tarrant Area Food Bank(TAFB) and North Texas Food Bank(NTFB) to kick-off the 3rd annual U Can Share fundraiser.
Throughout the week, guests can make a donation at the register at any Market Street in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Donations will be accepted through the end of the day on Friday, December 16. The community has helped raise nearly $50,000 for local food banks over the last two U Can Share fundraisers.
“As the holiday season approaches once again, we know that organizations around the community are met with many who are in need of extra help,” said Robert Bollinger, regional vice president for The United Family. “The great thing about this fundraiser is that it’s so easy to give. All guests have to do is add a dollar amount of their choosing to their grocery bill when they check out. All that money will stay right here to help our neighbors.”
TAFB and NTFB both make a tremendous impact on combating food insecurity across the region. TAFB supports 13 counties and provides 60 million meals a year to families in need. NTFB also supports 13 counties in the region and provided more than 130 million meals over the last year. In addition to their work, both of these organizations help support smaller food pantries across the area.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
