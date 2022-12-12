FRISCO, Texas — On Monday, December 12, Market Street grocery stores joined with Tarrant Area Food Bank(TAFB) and North Texas Food Bank(NTFB) to kick-off the 3rd annual U Can Share fundraiser.

Throughout the week, guests can make a donation at the register at any Market Street in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Donations will be accepted through the end of the day on Friday, December 16. The community has helped raise nearly $50,000 for local food banks over the last two U Can Share fundraisers.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

