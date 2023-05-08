The Frisco Police Department has taken a Maus Middle School student into custody for an online threat made over the weekend.
On Sunday, May 7, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat on social media made against multiple campuses within the Frisco Independent School District. Members of the Patrol Division and the School Resource Officer Unit immediately began an investigation to determine the credibility of the threat and its source. As a precaution, the decision was made to commit additional police resources to campuses around Frisco ISD the following day.
On Monday, May 8, investigators identified a 13-year-old Maus Middle School student as being responsible for the threat, which was deemed non-credible. Shortly after noon, the juvenile was arrested without incident and later transported to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center. She was charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms under the Texas Education Code 37.125 (a)(3), which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the Frisco Police Department has arrested nine subjects for school-related terroristic threats under the Texas Penal Code, and seventeen subjects for Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms under the Texas Education Code.
“To the parents of Frisco ISD students and the staff at each campus, I want to assure you that the safety of our schools here in Frisco continues to be among our highest priorities,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “Our partnership with the school district remains strong, and incidents like this only strengthen our resolve to protect Frisco’s future leaders.
“Our students also bear responsibility in keeping our schools safe, and I applaud those who stepped up and reported these threats. Thank you for doing your part to create and maintain a safe environment for you and your classmates.
“However, to the young people who make threats against our school campuses…let me be clear. It’s not a game, it’s criminal. Each threat that is received will be taken seriously and investigated fully. Our officers will work around the clock to ensure that those who choose to spread fear and panic are identified and arrested, like the 26 subjects so far this school year. Our department will work with the district attorney’s office in each county to ensure that those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis stated, “Any and every threat to harm our children and our schools will be taken seriously by my office. If the police make an arrest, my prosecutors will ensure swift and sure consequences.”
The investigation remains active and ongoing to determine if any others are involved. No further information, including the name of the juvenile, will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Reported as of 2:51 p.m. Monday, May 8:
In an email to Frisco ISD parents on Monday afternoon, Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip informed parents that the individual who posted social media content has been arrested, and the threat as been determined to be non-credible according to Frisco Police Department officials.
In his email, Waldrip writes, "Last night I emailed you about a threat made to several of Frisco ISD’s campuses that was being investigated by the Frisco Police Department. The Frisco Police Department has determined the threat to be non-credible, and the individual who posted the social media content has been arrested. I want to take a moment to express my sincerest thanks to the Frisco Police Department for their swift and thorough response to this investigation.
"Additionally, I want to commend our students for utilizing the district’s STOPit app yesterday. Frisco ISD uses the STOPit app for students and community members to report any suspicious behavior anonymously."
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.