The Frisco Police Department has taken a Maus Middle School student into custody for an online threat made over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat on social media made against multiple campuses within the Frisco Independent School District. Members of the Patrol Division and the School Resource Officer Unit immediately began an investigation to determine the credibility of the threat and its source. As a precaution, the decision was made to commit additional police resources to campuses around Frisco ISD the following day.

