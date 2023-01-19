McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced that it will have a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
McAfee will occupy facilities located at The Star in Frisco starting mid-2023. As the latest corporate addition to Frisco, McAfee is committed to partnering with the community, local students and local tech start-ups to expand awareness around STEM through programs such as McAfee’s Online Safety Program for Kids, which aims to educate children about online protection and inspire children to pursue a career in STEM and cybersecurity.
“We’re looking forward to partnering closely with the City of Frisco and Frisco EDC, as we become one of Frisco’s newest corporate citizens,” commented Benni Bueckert, vice president of Workplace and Engagement. “At McAfee, our commitment to protecting all that matters extends beyond the digital world. We believe we all have a responsibility to help shape our local communities and to make a difference. With a shared vision and passion for supporting our local community, we see endless possibilities with this partnership.”
“Our decision to choose Frisco for our regional HQ was also based on the diverse cultural destination the city has become, and the many opportunities our team members will have to be immersed in the community and to give back to the many non-profit organizations here,” Bueckert explains.
“What a win for Frisco,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. “As an innovation-focused Smart City, we know how important online protection is. We are proud to have a global leader like McAfee regionally headquartered in Frisco.”
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.