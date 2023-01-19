The Star file--.jpg
McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced that it will have a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

McAfee will occupy facilities located at The Star in Frisco starting mid-2023. As the latest corporate addition to Frisco, McAfee is committed to partnering with the community, local students and local tech start-ups to expand awareness around STEM through programs such as McAfee’s Online Safety Program for Kids, which aims to educate children about online protection and inspire children to pursue a career in STEM and cybersecurity.

