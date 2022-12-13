Medical City Frisco celebrated the opening of its 118,500-square-foot patient tower with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9. The new addition, located at World Cup Way and Main Street, will open for patient care later in the month.
Part of a $91 million project, the two-story tower adds 36 additional patient care beds, increasing the hospital’s total bed count to 98. The expansion will be used for intensive care and medical-surgical care, with the design allowing for the future construction of six more floors. The construction project also includes enhancements to the hospital’s emergency department to facilitate better access for EMS vehicles and staff.
“Collin County was second in the nation last year for population growth, and Medical City Frisco’s new facilities will help meet the region’s increasing need for high-quality healthcare services,” says Medical City Frisco CEO Patrick Rohan, FACHE, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are thrilled to expand and enhance our care to better serve our patients.”
Additional project features include:
Healing environment with natural light, comfortable amenities and furnishings
Large patient rooms
Spacious waiting area
300 additional parking spaces
The patient tower project follows the completion of a $54 million, 150,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB), which opened in June 2020.
Medical City Frisco patients also have access to a full spectrum of resources through Medical City Healthcare, which has a long history of investing in the North Texas community to effect positive change. These projects are part of Medical City Healthcare’s major capital investment initiative of more than $1.1 billion spent or committed over five years across the Medical City Healthcare system. Investments include expansion and improvements to existing hospitals and services such as trauma, oncology and behavioral healthcare, upgraded technology and the purchase and construction of new facilities.
Medical City Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare, which has invested approximately $6.6 billion in Texas over the last five years, including other expansions currently in progress, to advance its health system to meet community need.
