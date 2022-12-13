MCF New Patient Tower Opening3.jpg

Medical City Frisco celebrated the opening of its 118,500-square-foot patient tower with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9. The new addition, located at World Cup Way and Main Street, will open for patient care later in the month.

Part of a $91 million project, the two-story tower adds 36 additional patient care beds, increasing the hospital’s total bed count to 98. The expansion will be used for intensive care and medical-surgical care, with the design allowing for the future construction of six more floors. The construction project also includes enhancements to the hospital’s emergency department to facilitate better access for EMS vehicles and staff.

