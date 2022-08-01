When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Fort Worth, spending most of his time playing sports, socializing with friends, and dreaming about my one-day business ventures.
That entrepreneurial spirit and vibrant passion for life stayed with me as I entered each stage of his life. My drive and work ethic were molded as I grew up in a military family that stressed hard work, discipline, and the pursuit of dreams. One such dream was to get a marketing degree, a dream fulfilled when I graduated from Texas Tech University. While at Tech, I continued to dream big and develop a true passion for helping others. Directly out of college, I became a marketing director of a large nonprofit organization, which opened the door to becoming the marketing coordinator and account executive at a branding and marketing agency in Dallas. In addition, I ventured into some side hustles where I started multiple businesses in various industries including music promotion and management, talent agency and a photography business with my wife, Hillary. I knew that I could use my skills in marketing along with my tenacious spirit to reach a wider audience, and I chose to embark on a career change. I soon found myself as a marketing teacher and coach in Frisco, Texas. It was this career change that led me to meet my now business partner, Jeb Matulich; a fellow educator with the shared passion for Texas, art, music and design and we launched Tumbleweed TexStyles in the fall of 2011.
Now, I am full time with Tumbleweed TexStyles and hope to take the business to the next level. My biggest passions continue to be my faith, helping people, building and promoting my businesses, and traveling all over the great state of Texas with my wife, daughter and two sons; and making sure to find the time to stop at all the local music spots.
How did you go from being teachers to being business partners?
We met at Liberty High School. I was the marketing and business teacher. Jeb was and still is the art teacher and Instructional Coach. While meeting at Liberty, we learned that we had a lot of common interests including Texas Tech, sports, music, art, food, beverages and all things Texas. I saw Jeb sketching a truly amazing piece of art in his notes during a teacher in-service meeting. I followed him back to his room during lunch and we began discussing the idea of taking his art and making it a business. Then and there we decided to create T-shirts from his artwork. For the first seven years, we remained teachers, but utilized Tumbleweed Texstyles as a true side-hustle. Although it finally grew big enough that it was time for me to take the leap of faith to step out and go full-time. That is how it all began. Jeb still teaches at Liberty High School, although my wife and I have gone full-time with the business.
What is the secret to doing business with friends?
First off, before we started our business, we knew we had similar interests and morals. As we have grown our business, the secret to remaining business partners is effectively communicating truth, expectations, standards and opinions. We understand when ideas or decisions are for the good of our business and when an idea is not something we should pursue because it contradicts our morals, values and beliefs. To remain friends, we do need to maintain thick skin and be able to compartmentalize work life from personal life. Just like any good relationship or marriage, the key is honesty and clear communication.
Where did you get your passion for Texana?
Our passion comes from our experiences growing up and living in Texas. It all begins with people. Whether that be the arts, music, food, beverages, traveling, history, small business or the beautiful landscapes of the outdoors. The more we meet new people, travel and experience random adventures, the more inspiration we gather for our business and products.
How has opening a flagship location in the Rail District impacted your business?
The flagship store has been a blessing for our brand. It has taught us so many things about ourselves as leaders, business owners and a brand. The first major impact is that it forced us to hire employees and an incredible team of people to help us make things happen. The second major impact is that is built a bridge from our state-wide brand to our own community in the city of Frisco. We now have a place where our local friends, family and co-workers from Frisco ISD can come experience the products and brand of our business. It has really allowed us to be more tangible to our community. We have really grown our customer base in the city of Frisco and has provided us the opportunity to be a true destination location for the city of Frisco for residents and tourists. The last major impact is that the flagship store has provided us an opportunity to be an example to our 800-plus retailers throughout Texas. They can see our images, merchandising and ways we do business. Which in return expands our wholesale side of what we do.
What made you want to give back a portion of your funds to the Frisco Education Foundation?
Our business was dreamed up and established in the halls of Liberty High School. Some of our closest friends and family still are educators and administrators in the school district. We felt that it was necessary to continue to give back to those that have given so much to us. We believe in education and know it is one of the foundational elements of a quality community. So we have a true passion to help students that have worked really hard in school to pursue their dreams and endeavors in business and the art industry.
What's next for Tumbleweed TexStyles?
Tumbleweed TexStyles is still growing. We now have over 12 employees and are growing retailers across Texas. It is only July, and we have already shipped out product to all 50 states and 18-plus countries in 2022. We look to continue to provide a quality experience for our customers and community. Secondly we hope to continue to grow our product offerings not only in the state of Texas but across the United States. We are still in a growth mindset, so we are open to wherever God takes our brand. But for now, we are laser focused to serve our current customers and community with our very best in product and service.
Do you have a favorite Frisco restaurant?
My favorite Frisco restaurant is Hutchens BBQ. Their brisket is legit and arguably the best in the entire state of Texas. I feel like I can make that statement since I have been to 37 of the top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ restaurants. They also have their Texas Twinkies that are absolutely incredible.
Tell us about your family.
My family is my highest priority outside of my faith. My wife and I met in college at Texas Tech University. Our family attends Hope Fellowship Church and would like to think we are very active in our Frisco community. My daughter Hannah is 10 years old and has a rare special need that allows her to be in the Life Skills program through the Special Education Department in Frisco ISD. Doctors had no idea where she would be with her rare condition, but she is still a very happy girl who is a true light to my life. I have learned so much patience and compassion through our 10-year journey. I also have two incredible sons. Luke is three and my son Zach is nine weeks old. We love having a family business through Tumbleweed TexStyles and being active with organizations such as Frisco ISD, Miracle League, Hope Fellowship Church, and Melody of Hope.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to ultimately reflect that of my faith. I want people to see through my action and efforts on earth that you can find success by working hard, upholding quality standards, morals and faith. I want my children, former students and employees to see that in life there is more to success than money, fame and stuff. The true purpose of every leader is to serve and love people.
