Frisco developer Donny Churchman has a passion for downtowns, and he has a vision to make The Rail District in Frisco a prime destination. Today, he leads Nack Development — named for his grandparents' last name — which leads projects that aim to help revitalize downtowns.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Born and raised in Northern California. My mom raised me without any help from my biological father. Along with my older sister, they raised me to who I am today. I am a father of a five, married to Stephanie. We blended our families six years ago. We love to travel the world together and support our kids in their activities. Our family loves athletics, arts, and picking on each other.
What brought you to Frisco?
During the Great Recession (felt hard in California) I looked for an area that would be somewhat recession proof and decided on DFW. I have a son, Tysen, with Down Syndrome, so at that time we looked for the best suited ISD for him and decided on Frisco, and moved here more than 11 years ago.
What were your first impressions of Frisco's downtown?
What downtown? I blinked and missed it. When I first moved here, the downtown was underwhelming and kind of sad. However, the business owners and folks who cared about the health of the downtown were well meaning and fabulous people.
What are your hopes for the future of the Rail District?
My hopes are for the Rail District to shine. As Frisco grows its tourism due to The Star and PGA, my hope is people leave talking about the Rail District, its charm, hospitality and unique character. I also hope we make the Rail District an everyday destination for the residents of Frisco. A place where we can go to get a sense of nostalgia, spending the day eating, shopping, and being entertained with a community feel to it.
What is next for Nack Development?
We are being actively recruited by other cities to help revitalize their downtowns. We recently kicked off our first project in Old Town Lewisville, with two more on its heels. I anticipate beginning work on two additional cities in 2023. That being said, Nack Development is not done with Frisco. Our Ritchey Gin project is slated for construction in 2023, and I have a vision for a game-changer project as well.
What makes Frisco's downtown unique?
The people, its equal distance location between The Star and The PGA, the passion people have for the area and the city's willingness to help create a special place.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day includes a workout, getting the kids to school and then meetings with city officials, consultants and my team. I try and spend at least an hour per day on vision for the downtowns I am working in, constantly challenging myself to think outside the box.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to travel with my wife and family and I love to watch sports.
Tell our readers about your family.
Stephanie and I have five kids, blended, three from my previous marriage and two from hers. Our oldest Leyton Andres is a senior at the University of Arkansas, studying business marketing and plans to work for NACK after graduation. Tysen is a Frisco High School graduate, in the ASPIRE program and works at The LOUNGE Coffee and Tea. Evan Churchman is a freshman at the University of Arkansas, majoring in business finance. Our two youngest are sophomores in high school. Kennedy Andres is on the Wakeland Color Guard and Reed Churchman, is also a sophomore at Wakeland with an excellent mind for sports strategy. My lovely wife works as a fitness instructor at both the Frisco YMCA and Beyond Pilates. Together, we tackle the craziness of our circus, which includes two dogs.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Eye of the Tiger."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Probably more of a night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That we built up downtowns from average or less than average to places where people want to be in business, in leisure and in living. And that, I gave the "family-operated" business a chance when others would not, helping to create jobs to provide for their families and creating their legacies.
