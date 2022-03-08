There are a multitude of ways a Frisco resident might know Earnest B. Morgan.
They might have seen his food truck or stopped by his barbecue restaurant. They might have bought a car from him during his stint at Crest Infiniti, or they might know him from the church he runs. Better yet, they might have met him as he fulfilled his duties as a Frisco Chamber of Commerce ambassador or as a member of the local Rotary club.
Now, they’ll know him as Frisco’s Citizen of the Year.
This year, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce awarded Morgan with the accolade at its annual awards gala. It was a moment that struck Morgan by surprise--he had been invited under the guise of giving the invocation.
“When they called my name, I sat in my seat about a couple of minutes before I even moved,” Morgan said.
He saw his wife, who knew the award was coming, clapping next to him. It was a moment filled with a mixture of emotions, he said.
“I’m from Amory, Mississippi, and this is a town of 8,000, basically 6,800 people, and between two cities it’s about 8,000 people,” he said, “And Frisco, they said the other night, was about 220,000 people. And I never in my life would (have imagined) me being recognized in Frisco amongst the city like this. So that was just so humbling to me to be recognized.”
Morgan came to Frisco to sell cars after having left Mississippi, where he and his wife had been in the restaurant business. That was when he began going to Frisco Chamber of Commerce meetings.
“I went out to the Frisco Chamber and then started bridging gaps and making great relationships and befriending people, and I ended up the No. 1 sales guy at Crest through the whole company and top 6% in the US selling Infinitis, and the rest is history,” he said.
That includes starting his church, where the customers who bought cars from him became members of his church.
“I started everything I started from this car lot,” he said.
Today, he owns a restaurant, Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering Company, at the Crest Infiniti dealership in Frisco and also owns a food truck that goes around the Collin County and Dallas areas. He and his wife, Cicely, have been married for 25 years and run everything together, he said. He also has a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Taylor. He pastors Empowerment Church, which meets at Griffin Middle School in Frisco
Frisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Tony Felker credits Morgan with being “an all-around incredible person.”
“When it came down to it, it was just the person himself who you can’t be around him without just loving him,” Felker said. “And he’s a big teddy bear, and that smile, and the heart that you just feel from him, it’s everything that he’s accomplished in the last one to two years, since really the last awards gala that we had, everything that he’s done with his food truck, with now the restaurant at Crest Infiniti that he’s taken over and expanding that, to his church which has been growing, and then just through his community service.”
“Just want the people to know that my passion is people and what I do, it comes with the love of Christ,” Morgan said. “So what (we are) trying to do is build a better future in Frisco and help the city continue to emerge, not just in economics but also to be able to work together more relationships and bridge building and continue to come together as a people.”
He mentions the three words that make up the backbone of his church community: “Go serve love.”
