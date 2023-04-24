Misty Morrison is a kindergarten teacher at Boals Elementary and has been a part of Frisco ISD for 17 years. This year, she was named FISD's 2023 teacher of the year at the elementary school level.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Hi! My name is Misty Morrison, and I teach kindergarten at Boals Elementary. I have been teaching kindergarten for 17 years, so as you can see, I absolutely love kindergarten. My husband Eric and I have lived in Frisco for 16 years and have three wonderful daughters. My oldest daughter attends Lone Star High School, and my other two daughters attend Trent Middle School.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
My hometown, Princeton, Texas, is not too far from Frisco, and I remember coming to Frisco when there was more land than concrete. As Frisco started growing and becoming a more family-focused community, my husband and I wanted our children to grow up in this wonderful city and school district.
Why did you want to become an educator?
Through a childhood playtime pretending to be teachers with my best friend, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher. I was also lucky enough to have wonderful teachers growing up who provided me with examples of what I wanted to do as an educator. I wanted to be part of a child’s learning community, create a safe environment for taking risks and learning and provide lessons that engaged students to help grow their love of learning.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
Many educators have heard the phrase, “Remember your why,” which sounds cliché, but really does help through those difficult days. My principal, Christina Beran, has always told her teachers to keep drawings, notes and cards from students and parents to help uplift spirits in times of need. When I look through my sacred stash of items that I have kept over the years, the difficulty of the day begins to fade and the remembrance of my why returns…the students.
What should the Frisco community know about your profession?
The one thing that I want our Frisco community to know about our profession is that teachers are here to work with them, not against them. Teachers want to build a partnership with parents to provide a safe environment where students know that their learning community is working together to help them grow and be successful as learners.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
It has to be math. Students get to learn with engaging and hands-on activities. Also, I love observing and listening as students explain their thinking as they solve math problems.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
The memories that stick out the most to me are the smiles and eyes that light up when a concept that once was a struggle now comes with ease.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love going to band events that my daughters participate in at Lone Star High School and Trent Middle School. In my free time, you will also find me listening to crime stories on podcasts, reading a book or binge-watching on Netflix.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
One of my favorite places in Frisco is Stonebriar Mall. I get to spend quality time with my daughters doing their favorite activity which is shopping.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely a night owl, I love when the day’s events slow down, and the house becomes quiet.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Don’t Stop Believing’" by Journey
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my teaching legacy to be that I cared. I cared about building relationships with my students. I cared about continuing to learn and improve my teaching practices. I cared about providing a fun and engaging learning environment. I cared about my students knowing that they will FOREVER be my students.
