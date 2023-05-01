Laura Morgan serves as yearbook and journalism teacher at Lone Star High School. This year, she was named as Frisco ISD's secondary teacher of the year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I graduated from SMU with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Human Rights. I am Dak Prescott’s biggest fan. I enjoy spending my free time away from school with my son, Jackson, watching "The Boys" play on Sundays and traveling with family.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
When I graduated from college, I knew I wanted to find a school or district that believed in the same things I did. Having graduated from a very large high school in Texas, I knew that I wanted to teach in a smaller high school where there could be a strong emphasis on building relationships within a close knit community.
Why did you want to become an educator?
Growing up I knew that I wanted to do something in my life to help others. In high school, when I got involved in the yearbook staff I realized quickly that I enjoyed and had a passion for journalism. Becoming a journalism teacher was the best way for me to combine my two passions.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
The best thing you can do as a teacher is be yourself. Kids can tell when you are being genuine and when you care about them.
What should the Frisco community know about your profession?
I hope that the Frisco community knows that at the end of the day we do this job because we care about creating a better future for their children.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
Yearbook. I love getting to work with kids where they get to use their creativity to create a product for the whole school. I love building a little community in which our main focus is using everyone's strengths and working together to create a product that the school loves.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
I love every year when the students get to see the yearbooks they created for the first time. I love watching them look for their pictures and be proud of the work that they created. Another one of my favorite memories was when a former student invited me to her college graduation from my alma mater, SMU. Seeing her walk across the same stage I graduated from was awesome.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend my weekends creating memories with my family. My son loves to go to the movies, Rangers games and going swimming during the summer.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Honestly, my favorite place in Frisco is Lone Star’s campus. It has become my home away from home. I love going to sporting events and seeing my kids perform outside of the classroom. I love getting to work with the best staff in Frisco and working together with them to help create a safe place for our students to thrive in.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a night owl. But I am getting too old to be staying up late these days.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. Sometimes being a parent of a special needs kiddo can be overwhelming. I constantly found myself worrying about his future, how I could find him the help he needed and when I heard that song one day driving in the car, it helped me realize that there is beauty in everyday life and that I need to slow down and enjoy it.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want everyone to feel accepted and know that they have a place in this world. That starts with me creating that same environment in my classroom.
