Jamie Heit didn’t intend to create a community center for 13,400 people, but that’s exactly what she runs today.
The Frisco resident is the brains behind Frisco Residents Who Care, a Facebook group that has thousands of members and that strives to keep residents informed.
Heit’s community service doesn’t stop there: she’s a Leadership Frisco alumna, a founding member of Pride Frisco and has served on multiple committees, including the Frisco ISD Long Range Planning Advisory Board and the Frisco Fastpacs marketing committee.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Princeton, New Jersey and attended college at the University of Arizona where I double-majored in Journalism and German. I then moved to Washington, D.C. where I began my career in public relations and met my now-husband of 20 years. I have been a full-time stay-at-home mom for the last 18 years to our three children: Lilly, Naomi and Brandon.
What brought you to Frisco?
In 2015 my husband and I decided it was time to leave the Washington, D.C. metro area where we had lived for 17 years. His career as a corporate real estate attorney, along with my desire to live in a warm climate and our children’s passion for athletics brought us to the Dallas area. We specifically chose Frisco because of the strong public school system, the family-friendly amenities and the abundance of things to do here.
What made you start the Frisco Residents Who Care Facebook group? How do you feel about the following it has today?
FRWC actually began under a different name with a very specific purpose. In 2016 I led a large constituency of Frisco residents who were concerned about a potential land zoning change related to a large electric substation being proposed for Legacy Drive. The Facebook group was originally created solely as a means to communicate our progress and next steps related to this cause. We worked diligently alongside the city of Frisco, our elected officials and Oncor representatives and a year into the process, came to a mutually-amenable solution.
After seeing how much we were able to accomplish, I recognized the need for residents to be better informed and more aware of what is happening in their community so I kept the group, but changed the name to “Frisco Residents Who Care.” Since then, the group has organically grown both in size and scope. I have always said that as long as FRWC is helping the community and serving a purpose, I will keep going.
You make a point to share any and all local information that impacts Frisco to your group. Why is that important to you?
By being informed about what is happening in our community, residents can celebrate the good, be aware of the not-so-good and try and make positive changes wherever they can. I have always believed that an informed, engaged and compassionate community can make a big impact on the lives of others.
Tell us about your role with Pride Frisco. What made you want to get involved?
Pride Frisco is a newly-formed 501c3 dedicated towards improving the lives of the Frisco LGBTQ+ community. As an ally who believes in fundamental equality, I got involved with Pride Frisco because I believe we have the ability to make a positive impact directly on the lives of those in the LGBTQ+ community. My role with Pride Frisco is managing our brand identity, messaging and PR needs.
What can we expect in the future from Pride Frisco?
Pride Frisco is focused on creating a safe, supportive and empowering home for the LGBTQ+ community by hosting frequent events and establishing a reliable support system for the LGBTQ+ community, families and allies. Our inaugural, family-friendly “Pride Frisco Block Party” will be held this October and my hope is that we will see Frisco come together and support our LGBTQ+ community with open arms regardless of our political, theological or ideological differences.
What made you want to major in both journalism and German in college?
I chose to study journalism because of my love for writing, my ability to work on deadline and my passion for information and news. I studied German from 7th-12th grade and was originally planning on minoring in it. During my college placement testing I ended up testing out of four years of German, making the difference between a German minor and major only two extra classes for me.
Where is your favorite part of Frisco to spend time in?
I love to spend time outdoors on the trails. My favorite spot to go for a run or a walk with my dog is on the trail at the Tribute. I need to occasionally be surrounded by nature to feel at peace.
Do you have a favorite Frisco restaurant?
So many good ones to choose from! I cook a lot at home, but my family’s favorite restaurants are TruFire Kitchen, Nikugen Steak & Ramen, Platia Greek Kouzina, Kenny’s Burger Joint and Eddie’s Napolis.
Tell us about your family.
I have been married to my husband, David, for 20 years. He is an attorney specializing in real estate finance for Winstead PC and currently serves on the Frisco Social Services and Housing Board. We have three children:
Lilly is heading into her freshman year at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. She will be playing for the VCU women’s soccer team and studying art and graphic design.
Naomi is a rising senior at Frisco High School and will be captain of the FHS varsity tennis team. Naomi works at the Frisco Public Library and wants to major in either history or public relations in college.
Brandon is a rising 7th grader at Hunt Middle School, where he will play for the HMS tennis team. He loves creative writing and takes weekly classes at WriteOn! in Frisco. He also loves theater.
What TV show have you been bingeing lately?
My husband and I are currently watching “We Own This City” on HBO. We are big sports fans and are especially excited for this year’s World Cup in November.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered as someone who was kind, empathetic and selfless. I hope that I inspire people to get involved in their community, to listen to others who may have different viewpoints with an open mind, to be informed about their city and to realize the impact that even small gestures can have on the lives of others.
