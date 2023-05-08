Mandy Carrasco enjoys engaging with the public and has a passion for outdoor education for children, connecting with the community in more ways than one. As a native Texan, Carrasco has surrounded herself with opportunities in wildlife that local communities have to offer, but her main inspiration comes from her family and their strength. In her free time, Carrasco enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, and taking any opportunity to engage with the local community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a native Texan, and seldom seen without an iced tea. I love wildlife and went through the Texas Master Naturalist program in 2014. I love gardening and am slowly winning the favor of my neighborhood crows. My top five Clifton Strengths are Communication, Input, Maximizer, Developer, and Positivity. I have been married for longer than I was single, and I still find my husband, Michael, super dreamy. We have lived all over North Texas, plus a brief stint in Austin. We’ve got two daughters, and a soon-to-be son-in-law.
What made you interested in this industry?
I enjoy engaging with the public and getting people excited about things. I also have what some might call “resting friendly face.” I was a commercial model for many years — informing the public about various products and companies through print and video, and at in-person promotional events. That eventually led to a career in event management. I coordinated family-friendly fund-raising events for a nonprofit, connecting people with nature. More recently, I worked at a private company where my role encompassed sales, events, and outreach. I was always out and about, learning how we could help the community through unique partnerships. I like being involved, knowing the local needs, what they’re building in that empty lot, and who does what around town. With my new role as a Media Sales Consultant for Star Local Media, my job is to build relationships with organizations and help them find the right path to meet a new or larger audience. I get to connect people with events, services, and products that enhance their lives. As a bonus, Star Local Media is also a trusted forum for local news, so I’ll always be “in the know.”
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
When the weather is nice, we go for walks at Oak Point Park, Arbor Hills, or Spring Creek Nature Area. Sunday afternoons are for estate sales. We also like strolling historic downtowns. We are huge movie fans. The five of us help keep the movie theater scene alive. The hubbs is even Platinum Status… don’t be jealous.
What do you like to do in your free time?
We bought a house a couple of years ago and the previous owner was a huge fan of rocks. I spend a lot of time pulling weeds from between rocks, and moving rocks around so I can plant things. It was actually one of the first things the neighbors asked when we moved in — what we planned to do with all the rocks. When I am not rock farming, I like hanging out with Michael and our girlies. We watch “Bob’s Burgers,” play games (I highly suggest Monikers and Ecologies), visit puppies, go for drives, and stop for treats. Sometimes Michael and I will play a round of golf — I’m terrible, but we love riding around outside together and having half a day, just the two of us. We recently discovered Music Bingo, and I am itching to go back.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband is a former punk-rocker turned lighting designer. He is often found sitting next to me on the couch, wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie, either watching a documentary or playing Flamenco guitar. My younger daughter is a ballerina, with dreams of being the lead villain in her dance company’s senior show. She would one day like to work in visual art, possibly designing worlds for video games or other animated stories. My older daughter is our little Academia Nut. She is starting her Master’s degree and will one day be a college professor, so she can spread her love of learning. She is a huge fan of discount sales and free samples. We have two large dogs that shed hair everywhere. One of them spends every waking hour guarding our kitchen from would-be invaders, and the other is happiest anywhere her family happens to be.
What are you passionate about?
My family, but in a past life, I was passionate about outdoor education for children. I was an instructor for the Junior Texas Master Naturalists program, and before that, a Girl Scout troop leader. I was awarded Outstanding Troop Leader by Girl Scouts of Central Texas. My children are both older now, so I am finding new things to do with myself. My past couple years in outreach have introduced me to some amazing nonprofits. There are so many kind-hearted people doing good in our community.
Who or what inspires you?
A few years ago, we were thrown quite a curveball. We learned that my husband and older daughter, Amri, both have a rare disorder of the immune system: GATA 2 Deficiency. As it turned out, Amri was somehow walking around with zero white blood cells and was in need of a bone marrow transplant.
They joined the official GATA2 Deficiency study at the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s research hospital. Her senior year of high school, Amri and I moved to their campus near Washington, D.C. and remained there for four months while she went through transplant. The other half of our family came to visit as often as they could.
Basically, bone marrow is responsible for creating your immune system, and hers was faulty. She underwent chemotherapy to destroy her old system, allowing the new one to take over. The new marrow came from an anonymous donor, by way of a bag of cells. Recovery was a long, slow journey. Amri was both physically and emotionally fragile. She lost the ability to eat and speak. In the midst of our stay, the global pandemic broke out. Life was hard.
It took two years before she was considered “recovered,” and there are still a few issues at hand, but she is doing phenomenally well. She finished high school from a hospital bed, and just three years later is working on her Master’s degree. She spent a lot of time restricted from so many things, and has really hit the ground running. Amri is our Phoenix, rising from the ashes, born anew.
Diagnosis, transplant, and separation of our family were a lot for my younger daughter, Hava, to handle. She was in middle school at the time and threw herself into her dance classes. Dance was a place for her to express herself, at a time when she didn’t even know the words for her emotions. A full year went by without me seeing her perform, and I was awe-struck by her next show. There was such a difference — literally leaps and bounds.
Amri had just started dating her boyfriend when we learned of her condition. I thought, surely, the poor teenager would be frightened away by the seriousness of everything, but Brad flew out to visit her and stuck by her side the entire way. In March of this year, he secretly came to Michael and me and asked to be involved in the annual Easter treasure hunt we do for the girls. This year, the final clue led to Haggard Park, where my kids came around the corner to find Brad on bended knee…
My family is my inspiration. We were already tight-knit, but this crazy process really mooshed us together. Anytime I find myself in a taxing situation, I try to take a deep breath and think “We can do hard things.”
I am inspired by the doctors who have made it their life’s mission to study rare conditions, by the nurses who treat these patients, and by folks on the Be The Match registry (the national list of potential bone marrow donors.) In 2020, a total stranger from the registry received a call that she matched my daughter — some kid she had never met — and this woman agreed to go through the marrow donation process. In 2021, I hosted a Be The Match drive at The Dinosaur Company. In 2022, I assisted the Credit Union of Texas Charitable Foundation with their Be The Match drive. So far, I’ve helped get about 40 new potential donors on the registry. I am inspired by all of those folks to keep on going.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know about you!
Like many others, 2020 was the most intense chapter of my family’s story, but it doesn’t define us. We are moving into the next phase — adding a new member to our family, and at the same time preparing to be a trio instead of quartet/quintet. It’s new and different, but I look forward to the next chapter. Adventure awaits!
