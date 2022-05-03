Last week, a number of rainbow kites took to the sky from Frisco Commons Park.
The event was a way to bring together the Frisco community, but also to raise awareness both for the LGBTQ+ community and for a new nonprofit organization that aims to promote inclusivity in Frisco.
The nonprofit, Pride Frisco, was established about six months ago and is looking to bring together both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies in order to build a presence that involves the greater Frisco community.
The Frisco Enterprise spoke with three of Pride Frisco’s leaders to talk about the group’s vision and goals. Here’s what we learned.
What are the goals of Pride Frisco?
As Jon Culpepper puts it, the vision of Pride Frisco isn’t complicated.
“It’s very simple,” he said. “Something as easy as a kite-flying activity where the entire community can come out and enjoy the day together and just be seen, create community, bringing the community together, that’s what we’re all about.”
The organization has short-term and long-term goals. Short-term goals include having a presence at local events and hosting social events such as the kite-flying activity, while long-term goals include establishing a community center with youth, young adult and adult programming and resources, Jon Culpepper said.
As Justin Culpepper puts it, the vision for the community center would be to provide a physical location open most days of the week where members of the community can get support by asking questions, hosting support groups and sharing information.
The organization is also seeking partnerships with local corporations and businesses to assist their employees, families and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion groups, Jon Culpepper said. The group is also looking at co-programming opportunities such as mentorships, internships and job fairs.
Overall, the organization aims to be community-oriented.
“I think when you look at Frisco, it’s a missing component,” said Jamie Heit. “There’s a lot of groups that are represented, and so Pride Frisco is really here to sort of show the LGBTQ community and allies representation and that they have a safe space and that we are here, and it was just sort of a missing visual group in Frisco. So we sort of formed to sort of fill a gap. So there’s nothing else like this in Frisco, and it was needed.”
The organization’s leadership team includes both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
“We want to bring the community at large into what we’re doing to show them who we are and what we’re about, so that they can hopefully get to know us better and learn more about who we really are rather than what may be portrayed on the news or in movies or television,” Justin Culpepper said.
The organization’s tagline, playing off of the city’s tagline “Progress in motion,” is “Progress is here.”
“Part of the way that we educate others within our community is by programming, is by having public, open public community events where families can come and understand and interact with members of our community and know that we’re just regular people with goals, ambitions, hobbies, schooling, professions, education,” he said.
Why kites?
As Justin Culpepper puts it, the ‘Rainbows Over Frisco’ event served as a lighthearted way to bring visibility and provide a sense of community.
“We are not trying to be confrontational or political,” Justin Culpepper said. “It’s just a really easy way for the kids to come out to the park and have a great time and have the rainbow colors up in the air on their kite.”
The event included food and crafts, too. Jon Culpepper said while the actions were simple, they served as a meaningful chance to let attendees express themselves and feel validated.
“That day was also meaningful for adults as well, because we had multiple parents who attended the event with their children and just came up and spoke to us, and they were visibly emotional,” Justin Culpepper said, “because this was the first or one of very few times that for the day, they felt embraced and loved and welcome, and community, and all the things that we’re all looking for.”
What are Pride Frisco's future plans?
Pride Frisco plans to have a booth at the upcoming Frisco StrEATS festival hosted in the rail district on May 7.
“We’ll have a booth there just selling various lighthearted rainbow merch, wristbands, keychain, t-shirts, kind of just getting visibility for us and getting our name out there, letting people know what we’re doing,” Justin Culpepper said.
In addition, Heit said, the organization is expecting a proclamation from the city in June.
She said Pride Frisco is also planning an inaugural family-friendly block party for Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main St. The event will be free and open to all.
“Grace Avenue has been a very supportive LGBTQ-supportive church and affirming church well before Pride Frisco was ever a concept and a reality,” Jon Culpepper said, “and so they have been extremely gracious in partnering with us and hosting us, and we are so indebted to their generosity.”
The event will include games, food trucks, entertainment, local businesses and educational booths, according to the organization website.
