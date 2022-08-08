Steven Dorfmeister moved to Frisco in 1992. Since then, he has become a director for the Frisco Police Volunteer Association, which provides volunteer service to the Frisco Police Department through patrols, service, events and support.
The association, established in 2001, accounts for the greatest number of volunteer hours to the city of Frisco, according to the city website.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a Native Texan, born in Houston, raised in Dallas, went to college in Denton, and have lived in Frisco since 1992. After graduating from JJ Pearce High School, I attended the University of North Texas and began my career at Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in Plano starting off in their Systems Engineering Development Program. After 17 years, I moved on to work at Ellucian, which is an IT company focused on Higher Education, where I am a Technical Fellow. Our office is located in HALL Park, right across the street from The Star. I am also a Director of the Frisco Police Volunteer Association (FPVA). It’s rare I leave the city limits.
My wife Lisa is a small business owner, focused on women’s fashion, which includes a suite in the Frisco Mercantile. We have two sons who graduated from Wakeland High School and both now attend the University of Oklahoma.
What brought you to Frisco?
My first phase of work at EDS transferred me to upstate New York. The winter was awful, and I tried as fast as I could to get back to Texas. It took me two years to finally move back to the area. At that time (1994) Frisco was just a small town full of fields across State Highway 121, that we could see from the EDS campus. It was the city everyone seemed to be moving to, the drive to work was easy, there was no traffic, there was this feeling of Frisco being a small community and it just seemed like a great place to settle down.
How did you come to be a part of the Frisco Police Volunteer Association?
The Frisco Police Department has a Citizen Police Academy that I read about on the City of Frisco’s website. The Academy is open to citizens who want to learn more about how the Police Department works in Frisco. In one of the sessions, current FPVA members gave a presentation on how they donate their time to the Police Department to help them with the mission to serve the citizens of Frisco. I was hooked. I saw the immediate impact volunteers can have to help the city and helping our Police Department was definitely something I wanted to get involved in.
What does it take to become a member of the association?
To become a member you need first need to complete the Frisco Citizens Police Academy. In the course, you will learn about the organization including getting an overview of the volunteer organization. I highly recommend that program. It gives you a chance to learn about the what they do and ask all kinds of questions you may have about the Department. I know I was the guy asking all the silly questions, my only experience before then was just seeing the Hollywood versions of how law enforcement agencies work.
If you are interested in what the FPVA does and want to learn more, we do a follow up interview to see how you might be able to help out. The next step is a background check and then you will complete our training program.
Our training program is where you will learn about our policies and procedures, get hands on training about how we help and interact with the Police Department, and then you get certified to drive our vehicles.
After successfully completing those steps…you become a member and can volunteer when your time permits.
What is the best part about leading the organization?
Getting to see how the wide variety of members, from all walks of life and age groups, get a chance to help in their own way with their own talents. I really love hearing about how our members engage in the community and provide a helping hand where needed. In fact, our members are so dedicated I believe our organization is consistently one of the top volunteer programs for the city, in terms of hours served.
In your opinion, why is this association important to the Frisco community?
It is a perfect example of a win-win-win organization for its members, the Police Department and the city. As members we have the opportunity to give back and positively impact our neighborhoods and greater community. For the city and Police Department, we volunteer our time to perform tasks that assist in the office, on patrol and city events.
We are an extra set of eyes, ears and hands helping where we can and helping the Police Department meet its goals.
Our volunteers, some are retired, some work in our community, donate their time to help reduce crime. Some are teachers, realtors, IT professionals and pilots all working together to help make Frisco be one of the safest communities to live in.
What has been your favorite moment as part of the association?
It is hard to choose just one moment because we help in such a wide variety of ways. I would say the best thing we do, and I think all our members would agree, is that if we can help one Officer out when we are volunteering to make their day just a little be easier or just a little bit better, then it’s a win and a good day. Those are really the best moments.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time?
Cottonwood Creek Park is in our neighborhood. When weather permits, my wife and I love walking the trail. The trail is a great place to walk and run with the benefit of seeing some great local wildlife and maybe even your neighbors!
What TV show have you been bingeing lately?
The latest is "The Terminal List" on Amazon. It is a great set of books, and the first season of the show was even better.
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I often times go back to a great '80s songs for inspiration. "Lost Boys" was one of those classic movies from the time and there is song on it that always makes me say “Yes!” "I Still Believe" from Tim Cappello. Such great lyrics…
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely an early bird. I am always the first one to roll out of bed in the morning and am usually back from the gym before everyone gets moving. The price of that is it also makes me the first to fall asleep on the couch soon after sundown.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope my legacy will be one where I am seen together with Lisa as a great team who built a great home in a great city. I hope our home is one where our kids learned how to set goals, working hard to achieve them and always remembering to find the humor in things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.