Steven Dorfmeister
Courtesy photo

Steven Dorfmeister moved to Frisco in 1992. Since then, he has become a director for the Frisco Police Volunteer Association, which provides volunteer service to the Frisco Police Department through patrols, service, events and support. 

The association, established in 2001, accounts for the greatest number of volunteer hours to the city of Frisco, according to the city website.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments