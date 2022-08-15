Maureen Johns-Griffin was recently hired as Director of Government Relations with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, but her tie to the city goes back to when she first moved to Frisco in 2007. Johns-Griffin comes into her new role with a chamber background, governmental affairs background and communications background.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
This October, Texas vs. OU weekend to be exact, I will celebrate 20 years in the Promised Land! Motivated by a strong economy, during the “dot-com bust” era, and a favorable housing market, I literally “sold what I could and packed what I couldn’t” and drove the three-day trek into Texas. While many questioned a single young woman making such a bold move at the time, I am grateful to share that the blessings I felt calling me here continue to this day.
What motivates me is connecting a need to a blessing/solution. Whether that’s for organizations or individuals, I love helping both create their unique path to success.
What brought you to Frisco?
When we first moved to Frisco in 2007, it was for one reason; the schools! Even back then, Frisco ISD was known as an education destination district, and after looking in neighboring areas, we decided that Frisco was the best fit for our family. In addition, we loved all of the family amenities of Frisco, including our parks and recreation, Christmas in Frisco Square, the library, and of course, our church home, Hope Fellowship. The last 10 years, we have been blessed living in Granbury, where I most recently served at the Granbury Chamber of Commerce. I am excited to be back in Frisco and look forward to immersing myself in serving our community.
How would you describe your new role with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce?
As Director of Government Relations with the Frisco Chamber, my role is to make sure Frisco is a great place to do business. We do that through our Government Affairs mission; to inform, educate, engage, and advocate for the business community regarding relevant public policy.
Since we are headed into the 88th Texas Legislative session, beginning Jan. 10, 2023, the Frisco Chamber is diligently working on developing our Legislative priorities, alongside our key stakeholders. Once finalized, we will engage with our elected officials on this focus, to promote legislation that remains business-friendly and has an overall positive impact for the citizens of Frisco and Denton and Collin County. We encourage feedback from the community on issues that affect your business; please send your thoughts to maureen@friscochamber.com.
In addition, I’ll also be attending City Council, School Board, and/or Commissioners Court meetings, to inform our community on issues that affect their everyday lives. Be sure to sign up for our “Advocacy Update” newsletter and follow us on social media for the latest on government affairs issues that affect the livelihood of Frisco.
What are some top issues you'll be focusing on as part of your job?
Developing and fostering relationships with elected officials, stakeholders, the business community and citizens, in order to develop and present legislative priorities and policy recommendations that benefit our community. Areas of focus, in alignment with our strategic plan include workforce issues, small business ecosystems, community nonprofit assistance, financial literacy, and advocacy.
What is one thing the Frisco community should know about you?
I am excited for where Frisco is now, and even more so about our future! As an advocate for our business community, I believe that focus creates a ripple effect that blesses our entire area. There is no better time to be in Frisco than now!
Oh, and if you happen to hear whooping and hollering from our house during college football season, my apologies in advance. Growing up in a Nebraska Cornhusker family, the love of college football was ingrained early – and back then the Huskers were actually a championship team! (Sorry, Dad!)
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time?
Anywhere outdoors. One of the main reasons we moved to our neighborhood was for the sidewalks and walkability to parks, schools, retail and more. Even my simple nightly walk with our aging Corgi/Boston Terrier, Millie, brings me joy as we pass so many neighbors. Of course, our numerous parks and bike trails are a great way to stay healthy and alleviate stress.
Tell our readers about your family.
As I write this, with both great anticipation and reminiscing, I’m preparing to drive my daughter, Lu, off to her next journey in life; Vanderbilt University. I’m extremely proud of her servant leader heart, her love of God and people, and her commitment to being true to what she is called to do. We are soaking in every last minute we can, together, indulging in our shared love of local coffee shops. Checking off all of the must-haves for her dorm room, I’m certain many of our retailers have benefitted from all of the items that TikTok tells college freshmen they can’t live without.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy cooking, creating new recipes with what we have on-hand. My family tells me I’d be an excellent contestant on "Chopped!" Reading has always been important to me, as it’s a great tool for personal growth, developing spirituality, and even creating healthy distractions from daily stressors. Travel is also a motivator with anything from spontaneous daytrips to intentionally planning to spend time with family in other states.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I can be both, but preferably not on the same day. Early mornings are a gift of silence and solitude, where I can be intentional in my spirituality. I’ve learned that putting the important things first in the morning, makes all the difference in setting us up for success in the day. I do reserve the right to be a night owl, however, if I’m engrossed in a book I just can’t put down.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I truly can’t choose one as my musical taste is as eclectic as the stages of life I’ve lived.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My hope is that I have made others feel valued and heard. As a storyteller, I’m passionate about giving a voice to the thoughts, ideas, challenges and victories that every human walks through and at the same time, providing hope and inspiration that great days are meant for all. If I help an individual or organization to walk in the truth of their existence, and they in turn encourage others to do so, I will be content with that legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.