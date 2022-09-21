The work is a splash of color against a brick wall at Nack Development’s Frisco Tower Building, which will house Creative Culture Hairand Board and Bread. Set over bright waves of color are a set of four hands joined together to form a quadrant centering around the logo of the Rail District, which has made its home in the story of downtown Frisco.
Patrick Ganino remembers driving through Connecticut with his parents as a kid and seeing a mural on the side of an old house.
“I remember just being like, ‘This is so cool.’ and it really sort of created a fire inside of me to want to paint murals,” Ganino told the Frisco Enterprise.
Since then, he has done just that, putting paint to walls around the country and creating masterpieces that draw the eye and invite viewers into the story unfolding in the area. And this month, he finished his ninth installation in Frisco.
The work is a splash of color against a brick wall at Nack Development’s Frisco Tower Building, which will house Creative Culture Hair and Board and Bread. Set over bright waves of color are a set of four hands joined together to form a quadrant centering around the logo of the Rail District, which has made its home in the story of downtown Frisco.
“I wanted this project to be different than my norm, and my goal was to represent something that reflects current society and embodies the vitality of Frisco as well as the diversity and the community spirit of the Rail District,” Ganino said of the piece. “I’m from Connecticut, and I was not familiar with Frisco or Texas in general until about four years ago, and as I started doing projects there, I started meeting the community and it was just one of the most welcoming communities I’ve met throughout the country, and I travel the country doing this. And I’ve grown to love that area, and I don’t know…it’s a very special place.”
A quick stroll down Main Street will reveal special spots that help shape the culture of the Rail District through Ganino’s murals — there’s the Texas Special train on the side of Didi’s Downtown, the Dolly Parton depiction at Apple Blvd Boutique and the Carpenter Brothers mural on the side of the Ford Building (featuring the lovable duo from “Back to the Future”).
It started about four years ago, when Ganino came to Frisco to paint his first mural in the Texas city at Didi’s Downtown as a gift to owner Scott Hoffner and his family. Soon after, his works began to dot the projects of Nack Development in Frisco’s downtown, and the artist isn’t stopping there. Ganino currently has plans to soon return to Dallas for one project and added that there are a couple of projects in the future in Frisco.
At the end of the day, Ganino said, he wants his murals to evoke emotion.
“If I can have one of my murals inspire somebody to paint a mural or some child to follow his dream or be creative, or what have you, any kind of emotion really is the goal of a public mural, right?” he said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
