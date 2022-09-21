Rail district mural.jpg

The work is a splash of color against a brick wall at Nack Development’s Frisco Tower Building, which will house Creative Culture Hair and Board and Bread. Set over bright waves of color are a set of four hands joined together to form a quadrant centering around the logo of the Rail District, which has made its home in the story of downtown Frisco.

Patrick Ganino remembers driving through Connecticut with his parents as a kid and seeing a mural on the side of an old house.

“I remember just being like, ‘This is so cool.’ and it really sort of created a fire inside of me to want to paint murals,” Ganino told the Frisco Enterprise.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments