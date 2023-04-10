Lesley Attenberger has been in quilting for 21 years. Today, she serves as president of the Frisco Quilt Guild, which works to bring a local community for quilters of all ages and skills.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m the current president of the Frisco Guild and have been involved in quilting for 21 years.
I have always crafted but once I made a quilt I fell in love. I love to travel and am an animal lover.
What brought you to Frisco?
My husband worked for EDS, and after living international for four years, we moved to Frisco.
How did you get involved in the Frisco Quilt Guild?
I was making my first project and went to Mom and Me Quilt store in Frisco for my project. They told me about the guild.
What is your earliest quilting-related memory?
I made a quilt for my sister of the material from her hats (she had cancer, and I made her hats when she was bald). From the left over fabric I made a quilt and did everything wrong, but it’s still my favorite quilt.
Tell us about the Frisco Quilt Guild's service to the community.
We have supported Frisco Family Services since the guild's conception. We have donated quilts, Christmas stockings and items for the food pantry. We have also supported local nursing homes, women’s shelters, VA and Ronald MacDonald house with quilts, pillowcases, baby blankets, wheelchair bags and more.
What are your hopes for the future of the Frisco Quilt Guild?
One first hope is that we find a permanent place to meet in the evening. We have outgrown several places, and as a nonprofit organization we are having a hard time finding a place we can afford. Renting a place is very expensive in Frisco. Many guilds in the metroplex area meet in churches and community meeting rooms at no charge or for a nominal fee. We also sometimes need a place to work on community service projects during the day. We are hoping the new library has a place for us at a reasonable price. We can be contacted at friscoquiltguild.org and are open to suggestions.
Also, we have nearly regained our pre-COVID membership, which is very exciting. We are seeing a lot more younger women, and men, joining which makes it a lot of fun for everyone. So we would like to continue to grow and become an even larger part of the Frisco community.
What advice do you have for someone new to quilting?
The first is join a guild, and most quilt stores offer lessons for beginners. And NEVER be afraid to ask for help!
How can community members get involved in the Frisco Quilt Guild?
Come to a meeting and see what we are about. We are a very friendly group! I’d love it if someone had a large space that we could meet!
