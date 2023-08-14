Michael Thomas was named as the principal of Wortham Intermediate School by Frisco ISD in May. This month, he will lead the school through its August opening as the campus welcomes 5th and 6th graders for the first time.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
This is my 17th year in education. I’ve taught 4th and 6th grade all subjects. I majored in Early Childhood Education at the University of Texas at Dallas. I am passionate about seeing the lightbulb moments in kids and watching staff grow and succeed.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
I joined Frisco ISD when the opportunity arose to open a one-of-a-kind campus with a fresh and motivated staff. It was hard to pass up! The attention to detail this district employs in all the central levels is unmatched.
What made you want to become an educator?
At a young age (5th grade), I knew I would be a teacher. I had the best 5th-grade teacher, Ms. Cheryl Wolfe, who I still stay connected with. She saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself and noticed my proclivity to help and support my peers.
What are your hopes for the opening of Frisco ISD's first intermediate school?
The first intermediate school in Frisco ISD is a fantastic opportunity to provide elementary students with leadership opportunities and skills to navigate the secondary system.
What is your favorite part about opening this school?
My favorite part about opening Wortham Intermediate is getting to make and keep school fun. I love having fun with students, staff and families. I want students to enjoy the learning process and to be able to see their strengths unfold.
In your opinion, what does an intermediate school experience provide for students?
An intermediate campus is a “soft opening” for middle school. We provide students with the support and confidence to navigate secondary campuses.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with my wife and two beautiful daughters lounging around and enjoying the pool.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love Hutchins BBQ in Frisco. BBQ is my favorite food, and I love a fresh smoke pit. The atmosphere is very inviting!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
That’s easy… “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. It gets me going and is such an uplifting song.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird, definitely. I am in bed by 9:30 p.m. and up around 5:30 a.m.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want students to remember how I made them feel in a positive way and remember that schools can be a fun and safe place.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
