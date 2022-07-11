When Ryan Solano first came to Frisco ISD in 2016, he was an assistant principal with Independence High School. In March 2021, Frisco ISD announced that Solano will be helping to open the district's newest high school by serving as its principal. Panther Creek High School is slated to open in the fall, welcoming students in grades 9-11 for its first year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in the small town of Yreka in Northern California. While growing up, I Ioved school and was involved in soccer, track, theatre and choir. After graduating from high school, I attended Chico State University and then began my teaching career in the Bay Area. In 2006, I moved to Texas and never looked back. I enjoy spending time with my family, being outdoors and watching movies. My passion is running long distance, and I have competed in the Boston and New York marathons, and have completed an Ironman competition.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
Frisco ISD has a reputation for putting students first. I stand by the mission of our district, which is to know every student by name and need. The opportunities Frisco ISD provides for our students are unreal, and I wanted to be a part of that. Frisco ISD places an emphasis on preparing all students for the future with the knowledge and skills they will need to be successful.
How did you get involved in education?
When I was 20 years old, I had the opportunity to volunteer in orphanages in Nairobi, Kenya. It was a life-changing experience that led me to wanting to work with children. Education offers students the opportunity to accomplish their hopes and dreams, and this is something that I wanted to be involved in.
What keeps you in the education field?
I continually come back to my ‘why.’ I believe that every child has purpose and value. Being in education, I get to help prepare students with the skills and knowledge that they will need to be successful in life. I am so thankful for all of the educators that spoke life into me while growing up. On the hard days, I come back to this, and it is incredibly encouraging.
You are gearing up to lead Frisco's newest high school. How are you preparing for the role?
One of the many positives about being in a large district is the amount of support and talent that we have within. I have formed relationships and partnered with so many incredible educators over the last year to help prepare for the opening of Panther Creek High School. I could never do this alone. Our full faculty has now been hired and are eager to begin. This is an amazing group of leaders, teachers, coaches, directors and support staff who have come together to create a place that is special. Panther Creek is going to the best because of all of them.
How will Panther Creek High School make its mark in FISD?
Panther Creek will place a priority on preparing students for the future. We recognize that for students to be ready for this ever-changing world, they will need the ability to embrace challenges, communicate, collaborate with others, be innovative, contribute positively to our society and be able to respond to others and themselves in a healthy way. We are putting some special things in place to ensure that this will happen with every single student who attends our school.
What was your favorite subject in school?
My favorite class was Theatre. Not necessarily because of the subject, but more so because of my teacher. He brought the content to life and was incredibly engaging. I knew he cared about me and wanted to help me reach my maximum potential while being in his classroom. It puts a smile on my face just remembering my time in his class.
Do you have a favorite area restaurant?
Can I choose all of them?! Frisco has so many amazing restaurants, and I love food. If I had to name a few - La Hacienda Ranch, Hutchins BBQ and Chuy’s!
What TV show have you been binging lately?
"Obi-Wan Kenobi."
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley & The Wailers; The chorus in the song is - “Don’t worry about a thing, every little thing gonna be alright.” I have learned and continue to learn that worry leads to usually nothing positive. In the end, everything really does turn out to be alright. It is a good reminder to myself just to take a deep breath, slow down and move forward.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my wonderful wife and best friend Lauren for 17 years. Prior to having children, Lauren was a teacher in Frisco ISD at Bright Elementary. Today, Lauren works for the technology company Subsplash. Lauren and I have two biological children, and in 2019 we adopted three siblings from Ukraine. Our children are Blaire (9 years old) who loves softball and friends, Dima (12 years old) who loves baseball and animals, Kennedy (12 years old) who loves soccer and band, Kristina (16 years old) who loves soccer and art, and Slava (18 years old) who is planning to join the military when he graduates and is currently a part of the NNDCC program at Frisco ISD’s Lebanon Trail High School.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I genuinely cared about people and loved well!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.