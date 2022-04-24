The Frisco Enterprise reached out to each of the FISD Board of Trustees candidates, asking them to answer a series of questions.
Candidates are placed in the order that they are presented on the FISD elections page.
Editor’s note: Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the deadline.
In your opinion, what is the most important decision facing the district today? How would you address it?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
One of the biggest decisions facing us right now is how we will address the division and distrust within the community. The “us versus them” that we sometimes see frequently stems from parents simply not feeling listened to, and there are several things the board can do to help rectify that. 1) Be rigorously transparent. 2) Restore the time granted for public comments at monthly board meetings. 3) Seek to understand and validate parent concerns rather than swiftly dismissing them. 4) Be quick to apologize and admit wrong-doing when needed. 5) Proactively gather broader parent input prior to making decisions rather than merely dealing with it after the fact (e.g. sending out surveys with multiple options to gather input for rezoning). Each of these small gestures would have a large collective impact on rebuilding the unity and trust between the district and the community.
Gopal Ponangi
Learning gaps and the mental health of students due to Covid-19 are our biggest challenges. This is being addressed by providing additional support and resources to students in need.
Another issue continues to be the management of ongoing district growth. A history of strong academics and ever-expanding opportunities for students are driving the growth. We manage this with a keen eye on changing growth patterns, making adjustments where needed to build new schools and reconfigure existing schools without impacting class sizes.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
Educator exhaustion and teachers completely leaving the profession. We are working on lightening their load. Public education is under attack in an effort to push for the privatization of schools using public money from those with a political agenda. We keep teachers in our schools by keeping partisan politics out of public education.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
The most important decision facing the district today is how we will act to ensure that we do not lose any more of our invaluable teachers.
Let’s provide a confidential feedback forum for teachers to openly and honestly share their concerns along with their expert ideas for real solutions. Additionally, teachers are asking for smaller classrooms, student loan assistance, parent-led extracurricular clubs, classroom aids, fully-funded classrooms, extra bereavement time-off and additional counselors for student support.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
Frisco ISD has cultivated a successful educational model over decades, yielding award-winning achievement. This is the driving force behind our community’s success. Yet, special interests would like to see that model fail and have been successful in infiltrating our community with messaging that FISD is “a district in decline,” that we’re no longer a destination district of excellence.
We all benefit from the property values, outstanding educational opportunities, and high quality of life FISD makes possible; I don’t comprehend people rooting against that, to destroy that success. I believe that if voters choose on May 7 to support candidates who are rooting for Frisco ISD instead of against it, the district’s No. 1 priority then must be addressing the communications and perceptions gaps among uninformed residents. I’m professionally trained as an advocate, and believe I can bring those skills to be a champion for FISD’s excellence in spite of outside saboteurs.
Timothy Soto
Student and teacher mental health recovery from COVID, teacher retention, district budget, property taxes, transparency. I want to support policies and programs that help our students and teachers recover as quickly as possible. I want to work with Texas legislation on providing our students and teachers with what they need.
Stephanie Elad
The most important decision is how to handle teacher engagement and retention. I would address with a comprehensive engagement plan, including conducting a confidential, third party, survey. The survey must extend past the gathering of data. What the district does in response to confidential teacher input is crucial. We must be responsive to our teachers and address their needs in the most efficient way possible. Teachers and education professionals who live in Frisco should want to teach in Frisco schools. Many, however, are leaving FISD to work in nearby districts due to a number of factors and needs that are currently unmet and unaddressed by current leadership.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
Yes and no. FISD does an amazing job of exposing students to a variety of paths they might take after high school, through innovative efforts such as the ISM program, IncubatorEdu, and the CTE center. However, there are also things FISD is doing that undermine a student’s ability to function successfully as an adult in the real world. For example, FISD currently gives no final exams in high school, and allows unlimited test retakes and no consequences for late work at many campuses. These practices do not prepare students for the realities of college or the workforce. We want to motivate students not to give up if they stumble at the first attempt, while also encouraging preparation, hard work, and accountability. We also need to ensure we’re supporting more individualized attention, not less, as in the case with the one-level ILA pilot currently operating in many of our middle schools.
Gopal Ponangi
Yes, FISD is heading in the right direction. We did not become a destination district by accident. A history of strong academics and ever-expanding opportunities for students is driving hundreds of students to our district each year. People from all over the nation and, in some cases, the world want to be a part of FISD. It is up to us, the Board of Trustees and educators, to remain innovative and continue to offer programs that serve our students and prepare them for the future.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
Absolutely, we will always need to continuously improve, but that is what Frisco ISD does. The amount of growth and student success speaks volumes. We have started the implementation of the Community Based Accountability System and I think that will help us better meet the needs of each campus.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
FISD is an incredible school district with so much to offer! We all move here because of the fabulous schools and the top-notch teachers. The good in FISD far outweighs any negative. To remain the best, however, we must be critically astute to the areas that need our improvement. The communication between the FISD and community stands for room for improvement. Many families feel frustrated that FISD is not approachable, easy to connect with and open to communication with everyone equally. This is an area I would like to help improve so that all parents feel connected and valued within FISD.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
I absolutely do. I am not running because I see failure and want to be part of a salvage operation, but because I see excellence and want to play a role in preserving and enhancing it. Do I think Frisco ISD is already perfect? No – there is no organization with 8,000-plus employees, 65,000-plus “customers,” and a half-billion dollar budget that is ever perfect. Growth and evolution are eternal. But our excellence has continued over decades because leaders were willing to stand firm in the face of trending political outrage and outside disruptors looking to harm our schools and community for their own selfish reasons. I want to be a part of that FISD tradition of holding firm to the community’s educational goals and values as the area moves toward build-out and we set the course for the next decades to come.
Timothy Soto
The district is heading in the right direction for our parents, students and teachers. Students have always been the focus of Frisco, and it shows when people are moving here in droves.
Stephanie Elad
Frisco ISD’s goal is to “Know EVERY child by name and NEED.” The removal of On-Level ILA and Advanced ILA in Frisco middle school is concerning. In eight middle schools, both of these courses were removed and replaced with one class, One-Level ILA. This academic change fails to address the needs of the individual child. Through this, our amazing on-level children are placed in a classroom with children who finish early and grasp assignments faster than they do - thus causing students to unnecessarily feel inadequate in front of their peers and providing fewer opportunities for their success. This course change also causes advanced students to be left waiting for classmates to “catch up” and are not provided the appropriate pacing to challenge them to their fullest. Other districts in the area have not eliminated differentiated pacing for good reason. It does not meet the individual needs of each and every child.
How do you feel about how the district has handled growth so far?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
With constant year over year growth, plus a commitment to a “small school model,” rezoning is an unfortunate inevitability. It’s a very complex numbers game, and of course, it’s impossible to make every single family happy. But it has a very real, often disruptive impact on kids who are suddenly isolated from their group of friends. We must do what we can to minimize the negative social/emotional impact on students when rezoning needs to be considered. I would suggest three simple things that our district should do:
· Minimize rezoning for schools that already have split feeder paths at both the elementary and middle school levels.
· Grant “rezoning immunity” to families that have already been rezoned twice.
· Send out a survey with the top two or three different rezoning map options to the potentially affected families to proactively gather their input rather than waiting until the decision is all but finalized.
Gopal Ponangi
On average, 2,000 students are being added every year. That’s a huge number, and we’ve done well in working to stay proactive. We manage this growth with a keen eye on changing growth patterns and make adjustments when needed, such as building new schools and reconfiguring existing schools without increasing class sizes. I also take the time to listen to parents, teachers and students as change occurs to ensure everyone has a voice in making decisions for their future and the future of FISD.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
The community voted on whether we should keep the small high school model or expand to 6A. The overwhelming response was to continue with the small high school model. We have had growing pains; however, we are committed to making sure we provide what the community asked for.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
The recent rezoning was very upsetting for many students and families. My suggestion would have been to consider the use of temporary portable classrooms to handle the overflow versus moving children away from their neighborhood schools. This solution would have prevented separated friendships, transportation issues, learning disruptions and the frustration of students and families across our school district that continue to feel disjointed.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
Frisco ISD has done an outstanding job of handling the meteoric growth we have experienced. We are one of only three districts in the state whose student headcount actually grew during COVID; Frisco has been atop the U.S. fastest-growing cities list for the last decade, and the bulk of those relocating are moving here for the schools. Planning for building campuses and facilities is a struggle, but our leadership is agile and innovative when it comes to juggling the cost and timing of capital expenses, while keeping tax rates down and bond finance timely. We are opening four campuses in the next two years, and our biggest challenge going forward will be how to continue staffing this growth. FISD has not escaped the accelerated teacher exodus happening nationally due to pandemic pressures. Outside disruptors continue to be a problem and must be considered in our teacher retention strategy.
Timothy Soto
The district has done an amazing job at handling the growth, working with developers and the City of Frisco and mapping out future expansion plans.
Stephanie Elad
The district does a good job building new campuses. Handling growth properly involves more than just having enough classrooms and desks. It also involves ensuring that staffing and policies grow adequately. In that regard, I see a lot of opportunity.
There is a staffing crisis in FISD, and this is negatively impacting the special education students at glaringly high levels. As we continue to grow, our student population and students’ needs grow. If elected, I would like to see greater emphasis placed on paraprofessional staffing. Our paraprofessionals and support staff are crucial in meeting the needs of our individual students and special needs populations. Paraprofessionals are often on the front-line of student aide, student support, and student achievement. They should be recognized and treated as such.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
I’d like to see offerings at the Career and Technical Education center expanded to include more trade options, such as plumbing or auto mechanics. I’d also like to see the Gifted and Talented program in our elementary schools expanded beyond a one-to-two hour a week pull-out program. The district needs to be better about acknowledging the unique needs of kids who are outliers on both ends of the bell curve. Getting pulled out of class just once or twice a week to work on outside-the-box projects is fun and engaging for those elementary students in GT, but it’s not at all adequate for addressing unique academic learning needs the other 95% of the time, especially in math.
Gopal Ponangi
I am a strong believer that students should have entrepreneurial skills along with academics, sports and fine arts. I will encourage programs that will help them embrace challenges, collaborate, communicate, resolve problems, innovate and contribute. This will help students be future ready. I will also work with the district to consult with industry and workforce experts to evaluate the 13 career clusters available through our Career and Technical Education Center. I would like to strengthen our mentorship program to also allow industry experts to help our students with professional growth.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
I would love to see us expand our K-8 Gifted and Talented programs.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
As a future FISD Board of Trustee and technology expert, I would like to help our district expand their current technology learning opportunities to better prepare our children for the ever-evolving workforce. Additionally, FISD needs to expand upon their current partnerships with the surrounding area businesses and corporations with internship opportunities that better prepare students with a more realistic picture of what the workforce looks like and how to effectively prepare for it.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
FISD is implementing lots of mental health and student/staff support efforts right now, and I believe these are crucial. Educators were given a very heavy burden during COVID, especially those in the classroom, and the student mental health status has been called a national crisis. We must begin to address these issues if we want to truly support our students and families and stem the hemorrhaging of our outstanding staff. Still, these efforts come with a three-year expiration date, since they are primarily funded by federal "Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief" aid (or ESSER funding). When the federal money runs out, we need to be prepared to answer for the gap that will be created. I would like to see us begin talking right now to state legislators about how state funding must be ready to step in to support districts in need as this cliff approaches.
Timothy Soto
Student health programs could be expanded, especially now in our efforts to bring everything to a new norm. The creative arts programs could use some help which is being addressed by the new performing arts center.
Stephanie Elad
The course offerings at our Career and Technical Education Center provide amazing opportunities for FISD students to hone their skills in both academic and entrepreneurial interests. As our community grows and the individual needs of students expand, I would like to see increased focus on classes that introduce our students to vocational skills such as auto mechanics, plumbing, and other employment for students who seek to enter the workforce immediately post high-school. A partnership with the community that would allow vocational students to intern with area businesses in an effort to increase our workforce and provide students employment experience prior to graduation would be an asset to Frisco and Frisco area businesses.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
Some new initiatives I’d like to see from our district are:
1. A return to a slightly more classical learning approach with paper and pencil, whiteboard discussions, and textbooks, because research shows that kids absorb and retain new information better when they’re reading from paper, writing things down with their hands physically, and having more teacher-student engagement rather than scrolling through powerpoint slides prepared by the teacher on their Chromebook. We should scale back while still utilizing valuable digital resources in moderation to take a more balanced approach to learning digital proficiency.
2. At least 15 minutes of flex/social break time for middle schoolers (Elementary gets 40 minutes of break time, and high schoolers get 30 minutes of flex/break time, but our middle schoolers have gotten the short end of the mental health stick in this regard.)
3. A half-day kindergarten option in addition to the normal full-day option.
Gopal Ponangi
Yes! I plan on advocating to add programs and courses to match the needs of future workplace and industry needs. The world has shifted and our students need to be ready - future ready. Partnerships with industry and workplace experts must be strengthened to address this. With my community connections and ability to build and maintain relationships, I feel I am the best person to facilitate the addition of future-ready programs and courses.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
I would like to see us take a more serious look at bringing lacrosse to FISD.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
Being an active Board Member would afford me the opportunity to introduce and share my idea of “Lunch Leadership Tables.” For one week per school year, children can volunteer to participate while simultaneously earning volunteer hours to join other children at a special lunch table that brings kids together from an array of different backgrounds. From this experience, we are providing the foundation for new friendships and youth leaders to emerge and grow in our schools from within the neighborhoods of our community.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
I wouldn’t say that I’m completely fluent in every single one of the programs Frisco ISD offers now, to be honest; I marvel each week at learning something new about our academic, extracurricular, and artistic programs, not to mention our efforts in career-readiness, community relations, family support, military awareness offerings like Navy National Defense Cadet Corps and more. I believe in learning about what is currently underway before proclaiming what changes or fixes are needed. I also want to understand what programs we considered but chose not to implement, and why. Some of this will come from access on the other side of the election, which I look forward to. I do think there might be future opportunities for specialized magnet programs in STEM, the arts, and technology, and I would like to ensure we are always trying to expand our Career and Technology Education offerings to keep up with current workplace demands.
Timothy Soto
Expand programs to include emerging technologies such as 3D programming, biotech, cryptocurrency, premed, drone piloting and virtual reality. Let's get our future leaders ready with as many options as possible.
Stephanie Elad
I would like to see the further expansion of our STEM programs to the elementary schools. These programs provide hands-on educational opportunities that allow children to learn through the process of discovery and group work. Children benefit by learning through doing, trying and succeeding. The extension of these programs will engage our younger learners and give them more time to discover new means and methods of accomplishment. The critical thinking skills utilized through STEM are essential to creating and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
Four years service on the FISD School Health Advisory Council (SHAC), eight years volunteering with the PTA in various capacities (including four years serving as a PTA Board Officer at two different FISD campuses), three years service as the parent representative on the Whole Child Committee for two different FISD campuses, one year service on a campus improvement team, two years service leading a neighborhood block party initiative, three years service in my church’s children and youth ministries. I started (and currently run) the "Frisco ISD GT Parents" and "Frisco Parents for Recess" Facebook pages with the purpose of building a sense of community and a forum where parents have a place to support each other in advocating for their children. I have a track record for getting things done in our district--I led the advocacy initiative that resulted in a second recess/Brain Break for all FISD elementary students.
Gopal Ponangi
As I mentioned above, I have had the honor of serving FISD as a Board of Trustee for the past three years. I was a member of FISD’s Long Range Planning Committee, Bond Committee and served on the Advisory Board of the Frisco Education Foundation prior to becoming an FISD Board of Trustee. I also have a nonprofit foundation that has been providing scholarships to FISD seniors through the Frisco Education Foundation for the last five years, awarding students more than $35,000.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
While teaching in Frisco ISD, I was the 6th-grade Team Leader and the 8th Grade Cheer Coach at Vandeventer Middle School. In addition, I co-chaired the family and community involvement committees for Vandeventer's Campus Improvement Team. Following the Frisco ISD Tax Ratification Election in 2016, I served as a member of the district's Priorities-Based Budget Committee, tasked with analyzing district spending relative to available resources.
I also served on the Frisco ISD District Improvement Team, emphasizing student achievement.
I have spent the last three years as a school board trustee in Frisco. I serve on the following FISD Committees:
Policy
Legislative
Rezoning Audit
Frisco ISD's TASB Delegate
I am a member of the Frisco Women's League.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
I am a community organizer and advocate for families and children. I attend school board meetings, county commissioners court and city council meetings as often as possible. Additionally, I often meet with local community and religious leaders across the counties to discuss the various ways in which we can bring our diverse community closer together for the greater good of our children and their educational experience.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
My FISD activities include appointment to the Long-Range Planning Committee in 2019, and I presently serve on the District of Innovation Committee as well as the Legal and Legislative Committee. I am an FISD Independent Study and Mentorship Mentor for a student who is considering a career in law. I volunteer as a Frisco Education Foundation Scholarship Reader. In addition to my service to FISD, I was appointed by Frisco City Council to the Parks and Recreation Board, where I gained practical experience serving on a government board that was subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act. Beyond these civic volunteer roles, I serve in a variety of nonprofit and charitable roles.
Timothy Soto
I volunteer as a coach for the I-9 sports leagues. It's amazing working with our youth and teaching them teamwork and sportsmanship.
Stephanie Elad
I have been active in the Frisco community for eight years. I’m a mother of two FISD students who have attended Frisco public schools and have played an active role in advocating for their individualized needs and education. I’m a Support Level Member of our Frisco Council of PTAs. Further, I’ve chaired and co-chaired several faith-based initiatives including serving as Chairman of the Search Committee for Congregation Beth Torah to hire a new Learning Center Director. Other synagogue leadership positions include Membership Chair of Sisterhood and Youth Group Co-Chair. My love of children and desire to seek the best opportunities for all FISD children leads me to my current decision to seek the position of FISD board of trustees, Place 3. Currently, I am an active member of the Chabad of Frisco, and I also volunteer with the North Texas Performing Arts organization.
How do you view the role of the Board of Trustees?
PLACE 1
Angela Dunford
The role of being a trustee on a school board is an incredibly important position within a community. The board is primarily responsible for creating district policy (essentially the "laws" of the district), managing and approving the budget, and providing general oversight into all activities and needs within a district. The superintendent (or "CEO" of the district) reports directly to the Board of Trustees, which gives him guidance on how to run the district. It is the board's responsibility to actively represent the values and requests of parents and taxpayers in how they govern, as they hold the only elected positions within a school district.
Gopal Ponangi
Apart from being a member of a policy making body, my role is to advocate for the needs of FISD students, teachers, staff members and parents, whatever they may be. We have discussed preparing our students for the future, being fiscally responsible, technology, mental health and much more. No matter what comes our way, I have been and will continue to be a champion for FISD and all those who are a part of this district.
PLACE 2
Natalie Hebert
I am one of seven who hires our Superintendent and our internal auditor. They are our only two employees. We set the goals of the district with Dr. Waldrip and do what we can to support him in meeting those goals.
Marvin Lowe
Marvin Lowe did not provide responses by the given deadline.
Kelly Karthik
A Board of Trustees role is to represent their community in a way that puts the children’s education, safety and interest first. This will involve:
Setting the direction of the district with a clear vision, creating policies and setting goals.
Staying informed about policies and governance.
Hiring and evaluating the superintendent.
Approving an annual budget that supports the vision of the school district.
Serving as community leader and advocate for the children, school district and public schools.
Trustees help govern the business of the school district, improve student achievement, helps steer the district, provide fiscal oversight and have a working relationship with the superintendent, teachers, staff, parents and community.
PLACE 3
Dustin Paschal
The Board of Trustees is responsible for providing strategic vision, hiring and overseeing the Superintendent (aka our CEO), and translating the community’s goals and concerns into policy and direction. Because I have a history of service on boards whose duty and charge is governance, I understand that my job as a Trustee is to work with my colleagues to provide oversight to the organization while ensuring that staff have the tools and support to manage that organization. Through past positions, I have had significant responsibility for oversight of annual budgets exceeding $1 million, oversight and supervision of the organizations’ chief executives, and participation in and facilitation of extensive strategic planning. In a board role (not as an employee, but in a governance role with fiduciary responsibility), I was even recently responsible for the recruiting and hiring of one organization’s chief executive. This governance experience is unmatched in my race.
Timothy Soto
The Board of Trustees sets the vision and goals of the district. Currently it is to know every student's name. The Board approves the budget, sets the property tax rates and represents the district when engaging with Texas Legislation. The Board selects the Superintendent to lead the administration of the policies, vision and goals. Parents and taxpayers place their trust in the Board to protect the students, teachers and the budget.
Stephanie Elad
The Board of Trustees provides community representation and local oversight of the functioning and policies of the school district. Board members are entrusted by their community to adopt policies and set goals that effectively meet the educational needs of children in their community, provide oversight of effective stewardship of taxpayer dollars and address the needs of the community as they relate to education effectiveness and appropriateness. The district's goal should be reflective of community needs and standards as they meet requirements set at the state level. Trustees are responsible for hiring the district superintendent and holding accountable this leadership position for meeting the district's goals.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
