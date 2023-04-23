The May 6 election period is approaching and Frisco voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to be Frisco's mayor.
Three people have filed to run for the spot: Mayor Jeff Cheney, who is running for re-election; former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland ; and a third candidate, Jonathan Spencer.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The Frisco Enterprise reached out to the three candidates via email for this candidate Q&A. The Frisco Enterprise did not receive a Q&A response from Spencer.
What prompted you to run for mayor of the city of Frisco?
Jeff Cheney
Since my young family moved to Frisco in 2003, we started a business and wanted to invest in the community that would shape our lives. That is why I initially ran for city council in 2007. When I became mayor in 2017, I had a bold vision centered around making Frisco the best place to live in America. Since then, Frisco has continued achieving unparalleled success. I am proud of my record and want to continue serving Frisco for one final term. Being the Mayor of Frisco is the greatest job in the world.
Mark Piland
Frisco is a great and growing city. So many individuals have poured into Frisco's success over the years. I believe that Frisco has an incredibly bright future. But as we grow there are areas where we need to do better. Frisco is no longer just a city that should be focused on the next new thing, but also on how we build and run a city sustainable in the future. I believe my 43 years involved in local government plus my leadership skills put me in a position where I can execute on my vision of the future.
My vision for Frisco is to ensure as we grow, that we continue to provide a high level of service for residents in ALL PARTS of Frisco through providing a transparent municipal government.
We need to be able to secure Frisco's future by investing in all of Frisco, ensuring residents voices have been heard and doing all of this in a manner that keeps Frisco affordable to all residents.
What would be your priorities as mayor?
Jeff Cheney
Finishing the small handful of projects that I have started and want to see to completion. The Rail District is currently being redeveloped, and the city is investing $50 million in infrastructure, roads and sidewalk improvements making it more conducive to a historic downtown experience that will attract more small businesses.
Another project is Grand Park which has just entered the design phase. Council and I are looking forward to finalizing the designs this fall. In a few weeks, we will be celebrating the opening of our crown jewel in the north of Frisco, the Omni PGA Resort. This is the biggest resort being built in America and is already winning awards.
Finally, I knew the performing arts center would be the most difficult, but we haven’t given up. I believe Frisco deserves a world-class performing arts center.
Mark Piland
My priorities as mayor reflect what I have heard from the residents of Frisco as I have sought their input on how we can continue to improve as a city.
• Transparent Leadership – I believe in transparent leadership that is accountable to the residents of Frisco, understanding that the residents are at the top of the organizational chart in Frisco. We should work to create an environment where residents feel both comfortable in respected in speaking to their elected leadership and their thoughts are given equal weight when considering Frisco’s future.
• Economic Vitality – Focus on bringing companies and jobs to Frisco through responsible development. Growing our commercial property tax base provides many economic advantages to Frisco including the ability to provide a higher property tax homestead exemption. However, I believe we can provide incentives to companies coming to Frisco without having to provide property tax breaks. We should reserve our property tax dollars for needed investments in Frisco. Lastly, we need to ensure that the partners we are bringing to Frisco have the experience and financial capability to deliver on their promises.
• Public Safety – I believe Public Safety is a top priority in Frisco, but today it is not listed as one of the City Council's top priorities. We need to invest now in future staffing needs for public safety and provide competitive salaries, tools and training to meet the growing demands on our city.
• Reinvestment in Frisco – As Frisco begins to age in the older and more established parts of the city, we need to invest in ensuring that we do not end up with two Friscos. We should invest in ensuring our older parks are well maintained, repairing older roads, developing strategies for less used commercial buildings and ensuring we are caring for other city assets. We should not always prioritize the new over taking care of what we have.
• Regional Partnerships – Improve our regional partnerships with Collin and Denton Counties, the Regional Transportation Council, North Texas Council of Government, local school districts and others to ensure funding and support as our community continues to grow.
What do you think the city's top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Jeff Cheney
My top priority is always public safety. It is not an accident that Frisco has been named the No. 1 Safest City in America for two years in a row. It is because council dedicates half of our budget to public safety. This means hiring the most qualified personnel to protect and serve our city. Also, we invest in training and the most advanced equipment and vehicles. In 2019, we opened the Public Safety Training Facility, a state-of-the-art area that provides our men and women who serve the best opportunity for training. The top priority for me is always keeping the residents safe.
Mark Piland
I do believe that the city of Frisco’s top priorities are similar to what I have stated would be my priorities as mayor above. As Frisco grows, it does become more important than ever to ensure we have transparency in how we make decisions.
There are other items stated on the City Council's Top 10 priorities for this year that I also support such as improving trail connectivity while protecting privacy. Our suburban neighbors have done a better job at connecting trails and providing trail navigation throughout the city than we have. Developing our downtown area and making that an asset that attracts Frisco residents and positions downtown as a dining and entertainment destination is a priority.
Lastly, Frisco has not been successful in developing an articulable strategy for arts in Frisco. That is a miss, and we need to develop a strategy for what we want to do to support an arts culture in Frisco.
How do you view the role of Frisco's mayor and city council?
Jeff Cheney
Frisco has a strong city manager style government. Because of this, the mayor and council act as the city’s board and chair. We drive the vision for Frisco and provide guardrails for the city manager and staff. We rely heavily on city staff for the day-to-day operations of the city. In many ways we also act as the eyes and ears of the city as we actively meet with residents and listen to their dreams and concerns.
Mark Piland
The role of the mayor is to develop a vision for Frisco’s future and balance that with how the city is run and operated today. The city council acts as a board of directors with the city manager being the equivalent of the city CEO. The mayor and council members set the priorities for the city manager, establish an accountability system and set policies. However, it is important to recognize that it is not the role of the elected officials in Frisco to operate in a manner that would be construed as providing direction to any staff member other than the city manager. We have a council / manager form of government in Frisco which means that the city manager and not the elected officials are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city.
Frisco is looking ahead to much new development in the north, particularly with the upcoming Fields development. In your opinion, how should the city manage addressing both new development in the north and the already-established parts of the city?
Jeff Cheney
Being the fastest-growing city in America for more than a decade naturally makes staying ahead of infrastructure needs our biggest challenge. Providing quality infrastructure is critical to serving the residents and business owners of Frisco. Currently, the city of Frisco has $300 million in road construction projects underway, with $200 million of it mainly in northwest Frisco, preparing for the growth around the PGA. In the past, the city would wait until there was a pain point and then would add a lane or another arterial road. Now, we are not waiting but moving aggressively forward to finish the construction in the northern part of Frisco. This will alleviate the traffic in the central and southern sectors of Frisco.
A portion of this infrastructure addresses aging infrastructure needs in older parts of Frisco. We know that it is critical to maintain and also develop new infrastructure. A great example of this is The Rail District.
Mark Piland
This concept of continuing to grow but having to prioritize reinvestment in aging parts of the city is a key priority of my campaign and something I consistently hear from residents of Frisco. The PGA project, the Fields development and The Link all provide real value to Frisco and its residents. These are exciting developments and I look forward to watching them grow and build. They will bring visitors, recognition and growth to Frisco.
But the role of mayor is to serve all the residents of Frisco and to have a vision for the entire city, not just the new portions of the city. It is important to me and it is one of my top five priorities to ensure we develop a reinvestment plan for older portions of Frisco. Not every development will look like Fields, but we do owe it to Frisco residents to ensure that vacant commercial development is approached with the same creativity and zeal for improvement as new projects.
The city of Frisco is moving forward on projects to support the downtown area. As downtown Frisco continues to develop, what role do you think the city should play in supporting that region?
Jeff Cheney
Frisco has an opportunity with our downtown, which is called The Rail District. It’s important that as a municipality, we need to do what we do best, and then allow the private sector to step in with investment and development. The city of Frisco is currently investing $50 million in The Rail District to upgrade roads, widen the sidewalks, and convert 4th Street and Main into a plaza area that is conducive as a gathering spot for events and live performances. The city can prepare the way for the private sector, but the city can only do so much. And, I am confident that will happen. We have already seen the surge in investment and development in The Rail District with Nack Development and even the recent announcement of Rollertown coming. The Rail District needs to retain its distinct and historical culture.
Mark Piland
I am very supportive of the revitalization we are starting to see in downtown Frisco. There are Frisco residents like Matt Calloway that have long invested in downtown and have had a vision that we could do more in our downtown area. I believe the role of the city in the redevelopment of downtown is to set a vision for the Rail District and ensure we have investment dollars to build infrastructure and attract types of business we would like to see downtown. It’s my vision that downtown would evolve into a destination dining and entertainment area that is highly walkable.
There seems to be some discussion about whether the city should act as a developer in certain parts of downtown Frisco. I do not believe that is a proper role for government and would not maximize the benefit of downtown for our residents. We should work to find the best partner with experience in revitalization of downtown areas, but not as the developer.
Frisco recently established the master planning of Grand Park as one of its top 10 priorities. How do you think the city should approach this process?
Jeff Cheney
Grand Park was one of the reasons that I first decided to run for city council in 2007, and it is still one of the reasons that I am running for re-election in 2023. After many years working through the red tape, we are truly at an exciting point in this story of Grand Park. At the last city council meeting, council approved IDEO to begin designing the park. By Fall 2023, we will be presented with their plans and designs. This is an exciting time, and I look forward to delivering at least a portion of Grand Park to our residents by the end of my final term as mayor.
Mark Piland
While I know that some residents of Frisco have expressed frustration at the time it has taken to plan and open Grand Park, I do believe it is wise to take our time and ensure we get this right. It is my vision of Grand Park that it will be a regional destination and will be a draw for Frisco families and those from around the region. Part of my view for Grand Park would be to ensure that we have both programmed and unprogrammed space in the park. So much of our park space to date has been taken up with programmed space that sometimes it feels like there are no areas of the park to experience the quietness of nature. I think we can do both with Grand Park.
However, I do not believe we should build Grand Park at the expense of the care and maintenance of every other park in Frisco. It is a common theme and must be a priority of the city that we pace our growth with the ability to maintain what we have today. We cannot leave to future residents’ obligations of maintenance that we should take on now.
The property formerly known as Wade Park has been vacant and in a state of flux for several years. But, in late 2022, plans were announced for "The Mix," detailing a new vision for the property. How can the city avoid these challenges in the future?
Jeff Cheney
Wade Park is a bit of an anomaly for funding expensive underground parking without their final financing in place. Any incentives offered by Frisco are performance based, so none were paid out to Wade Park. The city of Frisco has put in guardrails when working with developers requiring phasing plans. In addition, we have begun scrutinizing developer creditworthiness before offering incentives. This project has been rebranded as The Mix and is beginning again in the next few months. In the end, I believe it will end up being a successful project.
Mark Piland
While Wade Park is the most visible of these challenges, there are a number of developments in Frisco where economic incentive dollars were promised but the development did not end up fulfilling its promise. I believe the best thing the city and the Frisco Economic Development Corporation could do is to ensure that more detailed due diligence, including financial due diligence is done prior to any commitments on behalf of the city or the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
Frisco was just named the safest city in America by SmartAsset for the second year in a row. How can the city continue this track record as it nears buildout with over 300,000 residents?
Jeff Cheney
As we build out, it is imperative that we keep our public safety as our No. 1 priority, continuing to build more fire stations to keep up with the population, and adding more police and fire personnel, and giving them the tools they need to protect and serve our community. We hired more police officers in 2022 than any other year in Frisco’s history. We have long had a history of supporting public safety such as our SAFER program, mobile command units, police dogs, modern technologies such as drones and more. Chief Shilson has stated it is more important to him to hire the right people rather than just filling positions. Giving our Police and Fire chiefs all the resources they need will continue to be a top priority.
Mark Piland
Being one of the safest cities in America, along with the strong public education system we have in Frisco are two of the biggest assets Frisco has to offer current and future residents. So, the first thing I would do is ensure that public safety is really a priority. While the current mayor says it is a priority, it is not reflected in the top 10 priorities the city council has set for the city manager. Given that the city manager is evaluated and incented on these priorities, public safety needs to be on this list.
Further we need to understand what the real staffing demands on for Frisco PD and Frisco Fire and develop a plan to meet those staffing needs. Not just hiring but ensuring we remain competitive in starting and career growth salaries and benefits. We need to take a new look at strategies such as four-person crews/staffing on fire trucks or apparatus likely to respond to more complicated structure fires. We need to make sure that our Police Department has the staffing in place not just to meet the everyday patrol requirements but also to be able to accommodate the demands of the increasing number of events we have in Frisco. The challenge with public safety is that once you get behind in staffing, it is incredibly difficult to get caught back up.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think Frisco should approach the issue of housing affordability?
Jeff Cheney
In a way, Frisco is a victim of our own success. Our housing prices are higher than other communities. However, we have begun encouraging developers to build mid-range housing between apartments and homes. This may be condos or townhomes. Also, close to the UNT Frisco campus, The Fields developers are building housing that is more amenable for students, not dorms, but housing for students. While Frisco won’t necessarily have the least cost housing, we want to provide a larger variety with a range of price points that can house people at different stages of their lives.
Mark Piland
Unfortunately, as is the case in many of the Dallas suburbs, land cost has been increasing quickly over the past decade. In those suburbs where land costs have really accelerated, it makes the cost to build a home significantly higher. While I do not believe there is much the city can do to lower the cost of single-family homes, I do support efforts to ensure Frisco offers a variety of housing options, from larger home/lots to developments that offer smaller homes and lots to also include apartments and condos. Increasingly we have seen in Frisco developments that offer multiple types of housing to meet the variety of demands of those in Frisco.
What is your vision for Frisco’s future?
Jeff Cheney
My vision for Frisco is simple. I want the best community for the residents. I want to keep our crime and taxes low and our opportunities and amenities high. My focus for the past six years has been working to create a city with those standards and make it sustainable. By attracting corporate relocations and tourism, we are on our way to sustaining our city’s infrastructure, parks, and amenities. PGA Frisco will provide $2.5 billion economic impact, and Universal brings $3.5 billion, both over 20 years. This is how we will continue to fund our city in the future and keep our taxes low.
Mark Piland
My vision for Frisco is to ensure as we grow, that we continue to provide a high level of service for residents in all parts of Frisco through providing a transparent municipal government.
Frisco is reaching a point in its history where our high growth days are transitioning to a mature city. That takes a different focus, and it is my vision for Frisco to ensure we are making the decisions today, as outlined in my priorities, to ensure that we are building a future for Frisco that is sustainable not just for our kids but for future generations to come.
What is your history of involvement in the Frisco community?
Jeff Cheney
- Frisco Mayor, 2017-Present
- Frisco City Council Member, 2007-2016
Currently, I work as your mayor in nearly a volunteer capacity. Before that, I served as a city councilman for nine years. My wife, Dana, and I have always been committed to participating in our children’s education by supporting their schools, being a PTA advocate member by joining all FISD schools’ PTAs, and serving on the Frisco Education Foundation board.
My wife and I are the co-founders of Cheney Group. Through our local business, employ Frisco residents and we are proud to support many local charities that serve our community.
Mark Piland
Community Relations: Delivered public education and outreach activities for the community, including fire station tours, wellness fairs, community medical training in CPR and stop the bleed, and blood drives, assisted with Volunteer programs and Community Awareness night (CAN).
Current Memberships:
- Leadership Frisco Advisory Council International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC)
- IAFC member of Urban Search and Rescue Committee
Past Member:
- Board of Trustees Medical City Plano/Frisco Hospital
- Metro Crest Chiefs
- Texas Fire Chiefs
- Collin and Denton County Fire Chiefs Association
- Collin College Advisory Board for Fire Education
- North Dallas Fire Chiefs Association
