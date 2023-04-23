The May 6 election period is approaching and Frisco voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 4 of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Incumbent Dynette Davis and Reed Bond.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees?
Reed Bond: My wife is an FISD teacher, and my daughters are FISD students. We love this community, and I want to continue to serve, as I have my entire adult life, both my nation as Air Force officer and my community as an educator.
Dynette Davis: I am seeking re-election for Frisco ISD Board of Trustees Place 4 to continue the work that I have been doing over the past 2-and-a-half years. During my first term, I have had the opportunity to open three new schools, vote to approve our long awaited performing arts center, and serve on the Frisco Education Foundation board, as a liaison. I was elected to represent the entire Frisco ISD community, and while I know our district is far from perfect, we have made great strides.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Reed Bond: My priorities are school safety, academic excellence, teacher support, and community engagement.
Dynette Davis: My priority as a current member of the board is to ensure the needs of EVERY staff member and student are met. This means understanding the needs of every stakeholder and not being afraid to roll up your sleeves to get the job done. I have done just that. As a trustee, I have visited our campuses and spoken with educators that are on the front lines of education. In addition to this important priority, I also want to ensure that politics are kept out of our classrooms and board room. Over the past year, we have talked very little about student progress during our public meetings. It is time to return to conducting the business of our district and not focus on our neighbors whether next door or across states.
What do you think the district’s current top priorities should be?
Reed Bond: School safety, academic excellence, teacher support, and community engagement.
Dynette Davis: The district's current top priorities include: quality recruitment, retention and school safety. With the national teacher shortage, our district must be intentional about recruiting quality teachers and keeping those that we already have. This year, we partnered with the Texas Workforce and University of Texas at Dallas to create opportunities for student teachers to earn a salary while completing their degree. I believe that this will attract future teachers that need a little help along the way.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Reed Bond: A trustee is elected by the constituency to represent their voice on the school board. The school board writes and sets policy within the bounds of state law, evaluates the superintendent, and approves the tax rate and the budget for the district.
Dynette Davis: The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees is a corporate body that has the exclusive power and duty to oversee the district management and evaluate the performance of its superintendent and internal auditor. In addition to the management of our superintendent and internal auditor, we travel to the state capitol to advocate for laws and policies that benefit every student in Frisco ISD.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should Frisco ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Reed Bond: Last year we lost over 1,100 educators, 860 of which were teachers. FISD should return to treating teachers like professionals. More is added to teachers’ plates every year in the form of new, disruptive initiatives like standards-based grading and additional responsibilities infringing on their precious planning time. Basic tools and resources that most professionals with bachelors and masters degrees are provided are being taken away by the district such as desktop computers, filing cabinets and printers.
Dynette Davis: For the past 2-and-a-half years, I have seen across the nation the physical and mental challenges that teachers are experiencing. Within our own district fellow educators have scrambled to meet the needs of our students, and their own families at home. In addition to providing instruction, teachers have become disciplinarians and nurses, all while meeting state and district requirements. It is indeed a tough time, many people that I began my career in education with have left, while others chose to stay and work tirelessly to produce our future leaders. In my role, I have had an opportunity to hear from principals, teachers, cafeteria workers and other staff while visiting campuses. Carefully listening to concerns and working with our leadership has been a significant contribution to making things better. I believe that listening to concerns and being a part of the solution is one of my greatest assets.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should Frisco ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Reed Bond: From 2020 to 2022, district incidents of fighting / mutual combat increased from 88 to 392, but our DEAP discipline placements decreased (you can reference these discipline statistics on the TEA website). We have become weak on discipline leading to unsafe environments for staff at work and for students at school. I would also like to find a way to have an armed staff member on every campus at all times, as the SRO program is not fully one-to-one.
Dynette Davis: Frisco ISD’s safety and security department has been used across the state as a blueprint for school security systems. With the recent school shootings that are taking place in the US, we understand the importance of continuing to re-evaluate how we secure the staff and students on every campus.
What is your vision for Frisco ISD’s future?
Reed Bond: Our reputation is our most important asset. People move to Frisco because of the schools. However, we cannot obfuscate our serious problems in the name of image - the reputation will not survive. We have to be introspective and work together to address our shortfalls.
Dynette Davis: Frisco ISD is one of the top school districts in the state of Texas and across the US. This isn’t by accident. Trustees and city leaders have made significant contributions to making Frisco ISD a destination district. Our partnerships give our students opportunities that most won’t see until they matriculate into higher education. My vision for Frisco ISD is simple - commit to improving as a district every day, while living out what it means to be lifelong learners.
What is your history of involvement in the Frisco ISD community?
Reed Bond: I was a math teacher for eight years and an assistant principal for seven years. My last 10 years of service have been in FISD. The district promoted me twice.
Dynette Davis: After taking my oath of office in December 2020, I hit the ground running (as promised) lending my experience as a mother, educator, entrepreneur and community leader. I have celebrated the graduation of my oldest child (now a sophomore in college), with my middle daughter graduating in May, and the youngest in charge heading to middle school next year. In addition to managing the academic success of my own children in Frisco ISD, for the past 11 years, I have worked with K-12 students as an education consultant. This includes offering tutoring and college planning services.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.