The May 6 election period is approaching and Frisco voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 5 of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Mark Hill and Susan Kershaw.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees?
Mark Hill: I am running for Frisco ISD, Place 5 because I care deeply about Frisco and the continued success of its school district. I intend to bring renewed focus to student achievement and future preparedness, and to help lead the board through its current state of political division. As I have said many times, we are lucky to live in Frisco and for the kids and grandkids of our residents to learn in its “A” rated school district. I will work to renew the positive relationship between the school district and Frisco city leadership, a partnership that for decades has uniquely enabled Frisco ISD residents to enjoy some of the state's lowest school taxes while having the finest school facilities and programs.
Susan Kershaw: As a 17-year resident of Frisco and a mother of two FISD middle schoolers, I have been deeply concerned about the direction Frisco ISD has taken over the last few years. I was inspired to run for Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5 when I saw that parents, teachers and community members needed a voice in Frisco. Our beloved school district has built a legacy of excellence through the years based on academic rigor, student success and parental involvement. I will open the dialogue so that parents are partners with the district for the return of Frisco ISD to the successful school district we all moved here to be a part of.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Mark Hill: One of my top priorities on the board will be to renew the Frisco ISD’s focus on recruiting and retaining great teachers. Throughout the country, teachers are leaving the profession due to low pay, lack of respect from both the community and elected officials, excessive workloads and post-pandemic academic and student behavioral challenges. I will work with school district leadership, as well as state elected officials, to provide the pay, support, and tools that our educators need to be successful in the classroom.
Susan Kershaw: I will address the pressing issues brought to the school district by our parents, teachers and community: assisting in unifying the community with the administration, focus on academic excellence, advocate for our teachers, foster transparency, ensure a safe learning environment for the students and staff, review the practice of assessing students behaviorally without cause, promote parental rights to protect childhood innocence, and evaluate the technology sources our children are exposed to.
What do you think the district’s current top priorities should be?
Mark Hill: In addition to teacher retention, another top priority of the Frisco ISD needs to be school safety. Behavioral issues are on the rise across the country since the pandemic, and Frisco ISD is not immune to this. The Frisco ISD must remain focused on ensuring our campuses remain safe and that our educators have the support they need in this challenging environment. This is particularly true in coming years, as state budget and public education funding issues persist, and our school district continues to grow.
Susan Kershaw: Our community is demanding district unity, common sense and common decency pertaining to the education of our children and the treatment of the teachers and staff.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Mark Hill: A trustee on the Frisco ISD board should be respectful, reasonable and thoughtful of the needs of all stakeholders that call Frisco ISD home. The Frisco ISD is one of the most diverse school districts in the state of Texas, and is a school district that continues to grow. As a board member, I will act in a manner that makes parents, teachers and other Frisco ISD stakeholders proud. I will advocate for policy that focuses on student achievement and future success. I will also be consistently transparent in my decision making.
Susan Kershaw: The board of trustees is the liaison between the community and the administration, putting the interests of the students' academic experience and future first. The board members are responsible to the parents, voters and community according to the community expectations, goal and needs. The board develops policies, adopts curriculum and sets the budget and calendar. The board of trustees hires and evaluates the superintendent based on district performance.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should Frisco ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Mark Hill: I have met with hundreds of Frisco ISD teachers over the last couple months. Teacher retention is undoubtedly a concern and challenge. One of the most straightforward ways to accomplish this is to provide a yearly raise, which is something the Frisco ISD can do if the state legislature raises the basic allotment and indexes that increase to inflation. This would help with teacher shortages across the state. Over the past few years, the Frisco ISD has been paying out a retention incentive, and I would support continuing to provide this incentive. Additionally, I would advocate for policy, ensuring we’re doing everything we can to take extraneous duties off of teachers’ plates. This is a significant issue impacting teacher retention, particularly post-pandemic. As a board, we need to be intentional in considering ways we can reduce workload so our teachers can focus on what they do best - teaching.
Susan Kershaw: I am deeply concerned about the continuing loss of Frisco ISD teachers to other neighboring districts. 2020-2021 suffered a loss of 600 FISD teachers. 2021-2022 suffered a loss of 860 additional teachers. Frisco ISD has highly competent and trained teachers, who feel they have been dismissed by the district and treated poorly. I would like to see the district listen to the concerns of the teachers, promote teacher autonomy, refocus on classical teaching and testing methods in the classroom, and rely less on streamed online lessons. Let teachers teach, let parents parent and let’s get back to basics.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should Frisco ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Mark Hill: Frisco ISD is a leader in school safety. Frisco ISD has a partnership with the Frisco Police Department that provides for a School Resource Officer on almost all campuses (including every middle and high school), and prompt incident response times in the one-to-two minute range. Moreover, as a board member I will be diligent and advocate for policy making mental health and wellness a focus, and providing our educators with the support needed to address this growing challenge.
Susan Kershaw: As a trained ICU Trauma nurse, I feel our most pressing safety issue is drug use among the students, as there are known deadly doses of fentanyl being in our communities. Our society is experiencing a cultural conflict that is encroaching upon the campuses and classrooms. Our district can ill-afford allowing any further distractions in the classrooms, while only 50% of the FISD students have mastered reading at grade level. The school behavioral policies should be utilized fully. Further, I would support additional School Resource Officers (SRO) being employed so that each campus is equipped with their own defense, should an emergency take place.
What is your vision for Frisco ISD’s future?
Mark Hill: The Frisco ISD is an excellent “A” rated school district, ranked in the top 3% of all school districts in Texas. This is no small feat for a school district the size of Frisco ISD, with over 67,000 students and 9,000 employees. My vision for the future of Frisco ISD is to maintain its excellence as it continues to grow. I will do everything I can to keep Frisco ISD the successful economic engine for the city of Frisco, and the reason so many families move to our community.
Susan Kershaw: I see amazing success for Frisco ISD! The community has sent the message that changes are needed for Frisco ISD, and this election will bring those changes. The parents will be full partners with the educators in the education of their children, as stated in the Texas Education Code. The teachers will be valued and supported as the professionals they are. The students will be a part of a successful school district worthy of its heritage. Frisco ISD will be the academic engine of the city of Frisco that the community demands and the students deserve.
What is your history of involvement in the Frisco ISD community?
Mark Hill: I have spent the last six years serving on the Board of the Frisco Education Foundation (“FEF”). The FEF is the primary non-profit for the Frisco ISD community. The FEF engages with the community to support Frisco ISD teacher grants and student scholarships. Through my service with the FEF, I have had the opportunity to experience and visit almost all of the 75 Frisco ISD campuses and see our educators in action. My experience with the FEF has also provided me an opportunity to observe and learn about FISD policy and its administration at virtually all levels. I also previously served on the Frisco ISD Legislative Leadership Committee, which engages with the Frisco ISD community and recommends legislative priorities to support the Frisco ISD.
Susan Kershaw: I have been a resident of Frisco for 17 years, having moved to Frisco from Dallas for the Frisco ISD schools. I am a parent of two FISD middle schoolers who have attended FISD for eight years, since kindergarten. I have enjoyed being a member, donor and volunteer of the PTA through the years. I also donate to and support the middle school football team, band and orchestra booster clubs.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.