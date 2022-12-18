Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in the Frisco area:
Frisco community menorah lighting
Chabad of Frisco is hosting a community menorah lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. The event will take place in Simpson Plaza in front of Frisco's municipal center (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.)
The event includes authentic Chanukah cuisine, a live performance by world renowned Cantor Yudi Cohen hailing all the way from London, entertainment for kids and more.
More information is at tinyurl.com/2rapffmy
Cowboys Hour at The Star
Join Cowboys Players alongside hosts Brad Sham, Kristi Scales and Hailey Sutton for Miller Lite Cowboys Hour presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, hosted live from City Works at 6 p.m. each Monday to talk everything Cowboys.
Attendees can enjoy food & drink specials as you hear the hosts and player guests discuss the game live.
You can also catch the show locally at 7 p.m. on The Fan (105.3 FM) or DallasCowboys.com/CowboysHour
Attend an arts reception with the city
To celebrate the 5th annual winter arts show at the Frisco Art Gallery (inside the Frisco Discovery Center at 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy) the city is hosting a free reception open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m. The show is available through Jan. 7.
Cirque Musica at the Comerica Center
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is the must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season! Igniting joy and wonder, “Wonderland” brings an all-new musical journey to Comerica Center on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer, blending the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Ticket information is at tinyurl.com/2jvepnmx
Lights on the Lake Little Elm
Along with a light show, Lights on The Lake will offer pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel and an ice skating rink. The 24 nights of lights event will also have food trucks, vendors and many Instagrammable spots for holiday pictures.
This event will feature entertainment such as live music and dance performances. In addition, each weekend will include themes such as Frozen featuring Anna and Elsa, Santa and his reindeer, The Grinch and The Elf on the Shelf.
Event ticket information is available at tinyurl.com/2f6pv93d
The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 27.
