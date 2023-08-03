Messi.jpg

Lionel Messi, the most popular soccer player in the world, is coming to Frisco's Toyota Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the club, but only after season ticket holders have their first shot at what could be the most popular ticket in North Texas soccer history. Tickets start at $199 per seat. For more information on tickets, visit https://www.fcdallastickets.com/.

 MLS

Yes, it is true. Lionel Messi, one of the most popular soccer players in the world and in modern history, is coming to Frisco.

Messi, who signed in July with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer, will play FC Dallas on Sunday at Frisco's Toyota Stadium in the round of 16 of the new League Cup mid-season tournament featuring teams from both the MLS and Mexico's top league. The presence of Messi, the star of Argentine soccer, will mark the biggest game in FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium history.


