Lionel Messi, the most popular soccer player in the world, is coming to Frisco's Toyota Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the club, but only after season ticket holders have their first shot at what could be the most popular ticket in North Texas soccer history. Tickets start at $199 per seat. For more information on tickets, visit https://www.fcdallastickets.com/.
Messi, who signed in July with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer, will play FC Dallas on Sunday at Frisco's Toyota Stadium in the round of 16 of the new League Cup mid-season tournament featuring teams from both the MLS and Mexico's top league. The presence of Messi, the star of Argentine soccer, will mark the biggest game in FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium history.
On Wednesday, FCD beat Mazatlán 2-1 at Toyota Stadium and Miami won 3-1 in its match against Orlando. Messi scored twice.
FC Dallas earned a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Mazatlán FC in its Round of 32 fixture against Mazatlán FC on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium.
Alan Velasco delivered his first Leagues Cup goal after scoring a penalty seconds after the commencement of the second half. Velasco’s penalty kick gave FC Dallas its first goal of the night. FC Dallas was awarded its first regulation time penalty kick in 508 days. The penalty drought of 54 games is still tied for the longest in MLS history.
Forward Eugene Ansah has scored in back-to-back Leagues Cup matches for FC Dallas. Both goals scored in Leagues Cup have come off the bench as a substitute, the first one was against Necaxa in the 62nd minute on July 25. Tonight’s goal came in the 75th minute after heading in a cross from Jesús Ferreira.
Two consecutive wins against Liga MX sides Necaxa and Mazatlan FC see FC Dallas advance to the Round of 16 which will be played this Sunday, August 6 from Toyota Stadium. Against Liga MX teams, FC Dallas have scored five goals while only conceding once.
FC Dallas will now take on Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 next Sunday, August 6. Tickets for Dallas’ next Leagues Cup match at Toyota Stadium will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 11AM CT on FCDallasTickets.com.
