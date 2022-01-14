Dr. Kyla Prusak, currently the principal at Robertson Elementary, has been named principal of Buddy and Joni Minett Elementary School.

Dr. Prusak has already started helping with the final stages of construction and is actively planning for the opening of Minett coming in the fall of 2022.

The 43rd elementary campus will open to students in grades K-5 at 16000 Peyton Abbey Road in Frisco adjacent to the Somerset Park and Hollyhock subdivisions.

The attendance zone for the campus was established this past fall. The new campus provides relief to Newman Elementary School, which was closed to additional student enrollment in the summer of 2021.

"Opening Minett Elementary is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I look forward to working with students, parents and staff as we build a vision for the campus," Dr. Prusak said in the Frisco ISD release. “Every child who walks through the doors is walking into more than a building — they are walking into a safe environment where they can engage in a variety of learning experiences to build their love of learning.

“As a Frisco ISD parent who has had their own child zoned to a different campus, I know it can be scary. We will do everything possible to make sure each child is known and loved every single day.”

Dr. Prusak joined Frisco ISD in 2004 as a teacher at Riddle Elementary. Dr. Prusak obtained her bachelor’s degree from Austin College, master’s from Dallas Baptist University and doctorate at the University of North Texas.